Babe Ruth Baseball: Longview 14's get hot, set up Saturday showdown with Kelso at State

When a team detonates for a 18-5 win in a do-or-die game at the state tournament it makes sense for a coach to want to rave about the offense. Not Mike Hoffman, though. For the Longview Babe Ruth 14-year old All-Star coach the big bats were a side note to the pitching performance that set up the big win on their home field.

“Our starting pitcher Jerry Neighbors held them to nothing. Our second pitcher, we had a few errors in the infield but our third pitcher Reilly O’Farrell came in and shut them down," Hoffman said.

Neighbors got the start on the bump for a Longview squad with its back up against the wall and did exactly what his team needed from him by pitching two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

After Neighbors’ stint the home team got hot in the box all of a sudden, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning to blow the game wide open.

“They love it. They absolutely love it. It brings everybody up, makes everybody happy and everybody’s excited to swing the bat,” Hoffman said. “They were hungry today. They wanted it today. They didn’t want to watch other teams play on our home field.”

Jaeger Johnson powered the Longview offense out of the cleanup spot with two hits, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Neighbors helped himself out at the plate with a triple to score a pair of runs in the second inning, and finished with three runs scored.

After their big inning that included six hits the Longview defense emerged from the third base dugout a little sleepy and did no favors behind its new pitcher, Brayden Hoffman. In one long inning of work Hoffman struck out two batters while allowing five runs, only two of which were earned due to three errors, with just two hits counted against him.

Longview got right back to work in the bottom half of the third by adding three runs to its tally and finished their offensive turn off with aplomb in the fourth frame with four runs, including two that came on a two-out bunt from Hank Wilson.

Samuel Bentson added a pair of hits, two RBIs and a run scored way down at the bottom of the lineup. Reilly O’Farrell added a hit, a run and two RBIs out of the leadoff spot. Hoffman and Robert Williamson each added a hit for the winners.

“I think every one of them contributed today. You don’t get 18 runs out of just one guy,” Hoffman said.

O’Farrell hunted the final six outs for Longview on the mound, striking out one batter while holding Nisqually Basin hitless and scoreless.

The win set Longview up for a noon game on Saturday against the winner of the Kelso versus Black Hills game that took place Friday night.

“I don’t care who we face. We’ll take them as they come,” Hoffman said.

Kelso knuckles down, beats Black Hills for first win

The Kelso Babe Ruth 14-year old All-Stars picked a heckuva time to snag their first win of the season. Sitting on the dark side of the bracket and staring down elimination from the state tournament the boys in blue and gold put together a complete ballgame just in time to down Black Hill 9-7 on Friday evening.

“We’ve played some tough teams this year,” Kelso coach Derrick Lemmons said. “That’s nice to break the ice here and then keep on rolling with the momentum.”

Evan Chisholm turned in his best performance of the summer on the mound in order to propel Kelso to victory, striking out seven batters over 5 ⅓ innings of hitless relief work.

“He’s turned it on this tournament so it’s nice to see that happen for us right at the right time,” Coach Lemmons said.

After extending beyond his usual workload as he tried to finish the game quietly in the seventh Chisholm finally ran out of gas, walking a handful of batters in succession and allowing three earned runs to cross the plate while watching the Kelso lead shrink from 9-4 to 9-7 with runners all over the sacks.

“He just got gassed,” Coach Lemmons said.

Not to worry, Kelso turned to Calvin Wallace to be the fireman du jour, and he promptly coaxed a groundball to Declan Lemmons at third base. With the game on the line Lemmons calmly plucked the ball in between hops, tagged a retreating runner near shortstop and fired across the diamond for a 5-U-3 double play to end the game.

“No nerves at all,” Coach Lemmons joked. “We had one guy coming up on 95 pitches which would have put him out for the rest of the tournament and we had no arms to go to, so it was down to the wire... I’ve seen leads like that go away pretty quick,”

Wallace came up clutch in the batters box, too, compiling a couple of two-strike hits to keep the Kelso offense churning. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning Kelso wasted no time mounting their comeback run, plating five runners in the top of the second frame.

They would never trail again.

Elliot Hegdahl helped his team overcome a rough start with a hit and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Tucker Walling backed him up with two hits, a run scored and a run batted in while Lucas Petit drove in two runs with a big hit during the second inning rally.

“Most anybody who came up with two strikes was just trying to put the ball in play and win one for the team.”

Declan Lemmons and Casey Mode each added a hit and two runs to the winning tally,

The win set Kelso up with a loser-out showdown against Longview at high noon on Saturday.