Babe Ruth Baseball: Kelso 15's to host Regionals at Rister

Next week, Rister Stadium will yet again be the bustling baseball mecca it deserves to be when a collection of teams from around the Northwest and surrounding areas stop in for the Babe Ruth 15-year old All-Star Regional Tournament hosted by Kelso Babe Ruth.

The tournament kicks off with opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The ceremony will feature an honor guard while parading out a large group of veterans to be honored before the ceremonial first pitch.

Pool play kicks off at 10 a.m. on Monday featuring teams as far east as Montana and also welcomes back our neighbors to the north as a team from Alberta, Canada will be making the trip. That appearance from the Alberrta contingent will mark Canada’s return to playing in the stateside Regional Tournament for the first time since the pandemic began.

Kelso will get a breather on opening night, taking Monday off before finally stepping onto the field at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to play against Idaho. Kelso will stay in that 7 p.m. time slot throughout the week, continuing against the KWRL Mavericks on Wednesday, followed by Alberta on Thursday before finishing pool play against South Oregon on Friday.

Seeding for bracket play will be determined based on the results of the pool play games and bracket play will begin on Saturday.

Kelso 15's Roster

Sullivan Bratton

Cory Cochran

Griffin Denton

Zack Edwards

Cameron Ervig

Rohan Feigenbaum

Brady Hamer

Mason Hanson

Carter Huff

Brayden Kannas

Jacob Lafever

Evan Rich

J.J. Soden

Cody Stroebel

Deegan VanCleef

Coaches: Travis Keele (Manager), Shane Rich, Aaron Patterson, Chris Edwards.

13’s off to Regionals, too

The Kelso 13U Babe Ruth team is also advancing to the Regional Tournament, this one in Ferndale, Wash., after winning their State Tournament last weekend.

The 13’s are heading out for Regionals on Saturday, but first they were set to hold a fundraiser car wash on Thursday at Penny Parvi American Family Insurance on Allen Street from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.