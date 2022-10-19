Associated Press high school football rankings

3A
1. Yelm (11) 7-0 110
2. Eastside Catholic 7-0 99
3. O'Dea 6-1 79
4. Bellevue 5-2 75
5. Tacoma (Lincoln) 7-0 62
6. Stanwood 7-0 47
7. Monroe 7-0 40
8. Kennewick 6-1 29
9. Rainier Beach 6-1 19
10. Garfield 5-2 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Spanaway Lake 10. Mt. Spokane 9. Lincoln (Seattle) 7
2A
1. Lynden (11) 7-0 110
2. Enumclaw 7-0 95
3. Anacortes 7-0 78
People are also reading…
4. W. F. West 5-1 74
5. Tumwater 6-1 63
6. North Kitsap 6-1 61
7. Othello 6-1 47
8. Prosser 6-1 32
9. Sedro-Woolley 5-2 12
10. Washougal 6-1 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: Highline 9. Sehome 7
1A
1. Lynden Christian (10) 7-0 109
2. Royal 5-1 95
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1) 7-0 88
4. Montesano 6-1 72
5. Eatonville 5-1 57
6. Nooksack Valley 6-1 55
7. Toppenish 6-1 39
8. Tenino 6-1 37
9. King's 6-1 25
10. La Center 6-1 20
2B
1. Napavine (9) 7-0 90
2. Okanogan 7-0 81
3. Toledo 6-1 61
4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6-1 58
5. Columbia (Burbank) 6-1 54
6. Raymond-South Bend 6-1 42
7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 5-2 36
8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 4-3 19
9. Coupeville 5-1 18
10. River View 6-1 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 10
1B
1. Odessa (8) 6-0 80
2. Neah Bay 5-0 70
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) 6-0 65
4. Mossyrock 6-0 53
5. Liberty Christian 7-0 40
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12