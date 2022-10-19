 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Associated Press high school football rankings

Toledo football Zane Ranney

Toledo's Zane Ranney carries teh football and a host of Adna defenders during C2BL football game at Adna, Friday, Oct. 14. The Riverhawks won 18-0.

 Jared Wenzelburger, The Chronicle

3A

1. Yelm (11) 7-0 110

2. Eastside Catholic 7-0 99

3. O'Dea 6-1 79

4. Bellevue 5-2 75

5. Tacoma (Lincoln) 7-0 62

6. Stanwood 7-0 47

7. Monroe 7-0 40

8. Kennewick 6-1 29

9. Rainier Beach 6-1 19

10. Garfield 5-2 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Spanaway Lake 10. Mt. Spokane 9. Lincoln (Seattle) 7

2A

1. Lynden (11) 7-0 110

2. Enumclaw 7-0 95

3. Anacortes 7-0 78

4. W. F. West 5-1 74

5. Tumwater 6-1 63

6. North Kitsap 6-1 61

7. Othello 6-1 47

8. Prosser 6-1 32

9. Sedro-Woolley 5-2 12

10. Washougal 6-1 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: Highline 9. Sehome 7

1A

1. Lynden Christian (10) 7-0 109

2. Royal 5-1 95

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1) 7-0 88

4. Montesano 6-1 72

5. Eatonville 5-1 57

6. Nooksack Valley 6-1 55

7. Toppenish 6-1 39

8. Tenino 6-1 37

9. King's 6-1 25

10. La Center 6-1 20

2B

1. Napavine (9) 7-0 90

2. Okanogan 7-0 81

3. Toledo 6-1 61

4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6-1 58

5. Columbia (Burbank) 6-1 54

6. Raymond-South Bend 6-1 42

7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 5-2 36

8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 4-3 19

9. Coupeville 5-1 18

10. River View 6-1 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 10

1B

1. Odessa (8) 6-0 80

2. Neah Bay 5-0 70

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) 6-0 65

4. Mossyrock 6-0 53

5. Liberty Christian 7-0 40

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12

