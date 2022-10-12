 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
High School Football

Associated Press High School Football Polls

  • 0
Naselle football Joe Strange and William Anderson celebrate

Naselle's Joe Strange and William Anderson leap to celebrate after Strange hauled in a touchdown pass from Jacob Lindstrom in the first quarter of a high school football game against Winlock, Thursday, Sept. 22, in Winlock. The Comets went on to win the 1B Columbia Valley League contest 38-24.

 Jordan Nailon

3A

1. Yelm (10) 6-0 100

2. Eastside Catholic 6-0 90

3. O'Dea 5-1 69

4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 6-0 60

5. Bellevue 4-2 56

6. Monroe 6-0 41

7. Stanwood 6-0 36

8. Garfield 5-1 30

9. Kennewick 5-1 29

(tie) Lakes 6-0 29

2A

1. Lynden (10) 6-0 100

2. Enumclaw 6-0 86

3. Anacortes 6-0 71

4. W. F. West 5-1 70

5. Tumwater 5-1 57

People are also reading…

6. North Kitsap 5-1 52

7. Othello 5-1 40

8. Prosser 5-1 31

9. Fife 5-1 21

10. Washougal 5-1 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley 7

1A

1. Lynden Christian (9) 6-0 99

2. Royal 5-1 85

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1) 6-0 77

4. Montesano 5-1 69

5. Eatonville 5-1 52

6. Nooksack Valley 5-1 49

7. Toppenish 5-1 42

8. Tenino 5-1 29

9. King's 5-1 26

10. LaCenter 5-1 15

2B

1. Napavine (8) 6-0 80

2. Okanogan 6-0 70

3. Raymond-South Bend 6-0 64

4. Liberty (Spangle) 5-1 47

5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 5-1 46

6. Toledo 5-1 38

7. Columbia (Burbank) 5-1 30

8. Lake Roosevelt 6-1 25

9. Adna 4-2 8

10. Coupeville 5-1 7

1B

1. Odessa (6) 4-0 69

2. Neah Bay 4-0 60

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1) 5-0 57

4. Naselle 5-1 33

5. Liberty Christian 6-0 28

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mossyrock 27

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday Night Football Scores

Friday Night Football Scores

High school football scores from around The Daily News coverage area including Kelso, Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Castle Rock, Winlock, Toledo, Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco, Naselle, Rainier and Clatskanie.

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News