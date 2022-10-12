Associated Press High School Football Polls

3A
1. Yelm (10) 6-0 100
2. Eastside Catholic 6-0 90
3. O'Dea 5-1 69
4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 6-0 60
5. Bellevue 4-2 56
6. Monroe 6-0 41
7. Stanwood 6-0 36
8. Garfield 5-1 30
9. Kennewick 5-1 29
(tie) Lakes 6-0 29
2A
1. Lynden (10) 6-0 100
2. Enumclaw 6-0 86
3. Anacortes 6-0 71
4. W. F. West 5-1 70
5. Tumwater 5-1 57
6. North Kitsap 5-1 52
7. Othello 5-1 40
8. Prosser 5-1 31
9. Fife 5-1 21
10. Washougal 5-1 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley 7
1A
1. Lynden Christian (9) 6-0 99
2. Royal 5-1 85
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1) 6-0 77
4. Montesano 5-1 69
5. Eatonville 5-1 52
6. Nooksack Valley 5-1 49
7. Toppenish 5-1 42
8. Tenino 5-1 29
9. King's 5-1 26
10. LaCenter 5-1 15
2B
1. Napavine (8) 6-0 80
2. Okanogan 6-0 70
3. Raymond-South Bend 6-0 64
4. Liberty (Spangle) 5-1 47
5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 5-1 46
6. Toledo 5-1 38
7. Columbia (Burbank) 5-1 30
8. Lake Roosevelt 6-1 25
9. Adna 4-2 8
10. Coupeville 5-1 7
1B
1. Odessa (6) 4-0 69
2. Neah Bay 4-0 60
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1) 5-0 57
4. Naselle 5-1 33
5. Liberty Christian 6-0 28
Others receiving 6 or more points: Mossyrock 27