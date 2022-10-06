Associated Press High School Football Polls

3A
1. Yelm (11);5-0;110
2. Eastside Catholic;5-0;98
3. O'Dea;4-1;73
4. Garfield;5-0;63
5. Bellevue;3-2;60
(tie) Tacoma (Lincoln);5-0;60
7. Monroe;5-0;40
8. Kennewick;4-1;34
9. Stanwood;5-0;32
10. Lakes;4-0;25
2A
1. Lynden (10);5-0;109
2. Enumclaw (1); 5-0;88
3. Prosser;5-0;79
4. W. F. West;4-1;71
5. Anacortes;5-0;68
6. North Kitsap;4-1;63
7. Tumwater;4-1;55
8. Othello;4-1;31
9. Fife;4-1;16
10. Sehome;3-2;9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley 7
1A
1. Eatonville (7);5-0;101
2. Lynden Christian (3);5-0;97
3. Nooksack Valley (1);5-0;87
4. Royal;4-1;77
5. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls);5-0;70
6. Toppenish;4-1;45
7. King's;4-1;44
8. Tenino;4-1;35
9. Montesano;4-1;19
10. LaCenter;4-1;17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Zillah 8
2B
1. Napavine (7);5-0;77
2. Okanogan;5-0;70
3. Raymond (1);5-0;66
4. Liberty (Spangle);4-1;46
5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague;4-1;45
6. Columbia (Burbank);4-1;32
7. Toledo;4-1;31
8. Lake Roosevelt;4-1;28
9. Chewelah (Jenkins);4-1;16
10. Morton-White Pass;4-1;6
1B
1. Odessa (6);4-0;69
2. Neah Bay;3-0;60
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1);4-0;59
4. Liberty Christian;5-0;31
5. Naselle;4-1;28
Others receiving 6 or more points: Mossyrock 27
*Editor's Note: Rankings released prior to Thursday's contests.