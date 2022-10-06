 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Associated Press High School Football Polls

Toledo football Austin Norris

Toledo senior Austin Norris (3) runs alongside blockers during a game against Onalaska Friday, Sept. 30, in Toledo,

 Jared Wenzelburger, The Chronicle

3A

1. Yelm (11);5-0;110

2. Eastside Catholic;5-0;98

3. O'Dea;4-1;73

4. Garfield;5-0;63

5. Bellevue;3-2;60

(tie) Tacoma (Lincoln);5-0;60

7. Monroe;5-0;40

8. Kennewick;4-1;34

9. Stanwood;5-0;32

10. Lakes;4-0;25

2A

1. Lynden (10);5-0;109

2. Enumclaw (1); 5-0;88

3. Prosser;5-0;79

4. W. F. West;4-1;71

5. Anacortes;5-0;68

6. North Kitsap;4-1;63

7. Tumwater;4-1;55

8. Othello;4-1;31

9. Fife;4-1;16

10. Sehome;3-2;9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley 7

1A

1. Eatonville (7);5-0;101

2. Lynden Christian (3);5-0;97

3. Nooksack Valley (1);5-0;87

4. Royal;4-1;77

5. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls);5-0;70

6. Toppenish;4-1;45

7. King's;4-1;44

8. Tenino;4-1;35

9. Montesano;4-1;19

10. LaCenter;4-1;17

Others receiving 6 or more points: Zillah 8

2B

1. Napavine (7);5-0;77

2. Okanogan;5-0;70

3. Raymond (1);5-0;66

4. Liberty (Spangle);4-1;46

5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague;4-1;45

6. Columbia (Burbank);4-1;32

7. Toledo;4-1;31

8. Lake Roosevelt;4-1;28

9. Chewelah (Jenkins);4-1;16

10. Morton-White Pass;4-1;6

1B

1. Odessa (6);4-0;69

2. Neah Bay;3-0;60

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1);4-0;59

4. Liberty Christian;5-0;31

5. Naselle;4-1;28

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mossyrock 27

*Editor's Note: Rankings released prior to Thursday's contests.

