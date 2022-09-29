 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
High School

Associated Press High School Football Polls

  • 0
Naselle football Kolten Lindstrom catch

Naselle's Kolten Lindstrom hauls in a pass from his brother Jacob Lindstrom during the second half of a 38-24 win over Winlock, Thursday, Sept. 22, in Winlock.

 Jordan Nailon

3A

1) Yelm 2) O'Dea 3) Eastside Catholic 4) Bellevue 5) Kennewick 6) Garfield 7) Lincoln (Tacoma) 8) Lincoln (Seattle) 9) Monroe 10) Lakes

Others receiving qualifying votes: Stanwood, Mt. Spokane

2A

1) Lynden 2) Tumwater 3) North Kitsap 4) Prosser 5) Enumclaw 6) Sedro-Wooley 7) W.F. West 8) Anacortes 9) Othello 10) Fife

1A

1) Eatonville 2) Lynden Christian 3) Nooksack Valley 4) Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 5) Royal 6) Tenino 7) Toppenish 8) King's 9) La Center 10) Montesano

Others receiving qualifying votes: Colville

2B

1) Napavine 2) Okanogan 3) Raymond 4) Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 5) Columbia (Burbank) 6) Liberty (Spangle) 7) Lake Roosevelt 8) Morton-White Pass 9) Davenport 10) Toledo

People are also reading…

Others receiving qualifying votes: Chewelah, Forks

1B

1) Odessa 2) Neah Bay 3) DeSales 4) Mossyrock 5) Naselle *tie) Liberty Christian

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States two years running. Now at 4.8 million players nationwide according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a growth of 40 percent over the last two years. Here in Longview, 96 people are members of the Longview Pickleball Club which needs more infrastructure to meet the growing demand.

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News