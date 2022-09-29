Associated Press High School Football Polls

3A
1) Yelm 2) O'Dea 3) Eastside Catholic 4) Bellevue 5) Kennewick 6) Garfield 7) Lincoln (Tacoma) 8) Lincoln (Seattle) 9) Monroe 10) Lakes
Others receiving qualifying votes: Stanwood, Mt. Spokane
2A
1) Lynden 2) Tumwater 3) North Kitsap 4) Prosser 5) Enumclaw 6) Sedro-Wooley 7) W.F. West 8) Anacortes 9) Othello 10) Fife
1A
1) Eatonville 2) Lynden Christian 3) Nooksack Valley 4) Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 5) Royal 6) Tenino 7) Toppenish 8) King's 9) La Center 10) Montesano
Others receiving qualifying votes: Colville
2B
1) Napavine 2) Okanogan 3) Raymond 4) Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 5) Columbia (Burbank) 6) Liberty (Spangle) 7) Lake Roosevelt 8) Morton-White Pass 9) Davenport 10) Toledo
People are also reading…
Others receiving qualifying votes: Chewelah, Forks
1B
1) Odessa 2) Neah Bay 3) DeSales 4) Mossyrock 5) Naselle *tie) Liberty Christian