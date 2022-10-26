Associated Press High School Football Polls

3A
1. Yelm (11) 8-0 / 110
2. Eastside Catholic 8-0 / 99
3. O'Dea 7-1 / 75
4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 8-0 / 74
5. Bellevue 6-2 / 65
6. Monroe 8-0 / 53
7. Mt. Spokane 7-1 / 27
8. Stanwood 7-1 / 22
9. Spanaway Lake 7-1 / 20
10. Ferndale 6-2 / 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier Beach 16. Mead 11.
2A
1. Lynden (11) 8-0 / 110
2. Enumclaw 8-0 / 92
3. Anacortes 8-0 / 80
4. W. F. West 6-1 / 79
5. Tumwater 7-1 / 65
6. North Kitsap 7-1 / 59
7. Othello 7-1 / 47
8. Sedro-Woolley 6-2 / 21
9. Washougal 7-1 / 18
10. Highline 7-1 / 13
1A
1. Lynden Christian (10) 8-0 / 109
2. Royal 6-1 / 96
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1) 8-0 / 84
4. Tenino 7-1 / 67
5. Nooksack Valley 7-1 / 64
6. Eatonville 5-1 / 55
7. King's 7-1 / 41
8. Montesano 7-1 / 36
9. La Center 7-1 / 33
10. Toppenish 6-2 / 7
(tie) Zillah 6-3 / 7
2B
1. Napavine (9) 8-0 / 90
2. Okanogan 8-0 / 80
3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6-1 / 65
(tie) Toledo 6-1 / 65
5. River View 7-1 / 46
6. Columbia (Burbank) 6-2 / 35
7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 5-2 / 26
8. Raymond-South Bend 6-2 / 24
9. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 5-3 / 19
10. Coupeville 6-1 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 12.
1B
1. Odessa (8) 7-0 / 80
2. Neah Bay 6-0 / 71
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) 7-0 / 61
4. Mossyrock 7-0 / 56
5. Liberty Christian 8-0 / 33
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12. Liberty Bell 7.