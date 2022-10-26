 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Football

Associated Press High School Football Polls

Toledo football Bayron Rodriguez and Trevin Gale

Toledo's Bayron Rodriguez (54) and Trevin Gale (33) meet at Kalama quarterback Aiden Brown for a sack during the second half of the Riverhawks' 35-0 win over the Chinooks on Oct. 21.

 Josh Kirshenbaum, The Chronicle

3A

1. Yelm (11) 8-0 / 110

2. Eastside Catholic 8-0 / 99

3. O'Dea 7-1 / 75

4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 8-0 / 74

5. Bellevue 6-2 / 65

6. Monroe 8-0 / 53

7. Mt. Spokane 7-1 / 27

8. Stanwood 7-1 / 22

9. Spanaway Lake 7-1 / 20

10. Ferndale 6-2 / 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier Beach 16. Mead 11.

2A

1. Lynden (11) 8-0 / 110

2. Enumclaw 8-0 / 92

3. Anacortes 8-0 / 80

4. W. F. West 6-1 / 79

5. Tumwater 7-1 / 65

6. North Kitsap 7-1 / 59

7. Othello 7-1 / 47

8. Sedro-Woolley 6-2 / 21

9. Washougal 7-1 / 18

10. Highline 7-1 / 13

1A

1. Lynden Christian (10) 8-0 / 109

2. Royal 6-1 / 96

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1) 8-0 / 84

4. Tenino 7-1 / 67

5. Nooksack Valley 7-1 / 64

6. Eatonville 5-1 / 55

7. King's 7-1 / 41

8. Montesano 7-1 / 36

9. La Center 7-1 / 33

10. Toppenish 6-2 / 7

(tie) Zillah 6-3 / 7

2B

1. Napavine (9) 8-0 / 90

2. Okanogan 8-0 / 80

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6-1 / 65

(tie) Toledo 6-1 / 65

5. River View 7-1 / 46

6. Columbia (Burbank) 6-2 / 35

7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 5-2 / 26

8. Raymond-South Bend 6-2 / 24

9. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 5-3 / 19

10. Coupeville 6-1 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 12.

1B

1. Odessa (8) 7-0 / 80

2. Neah Bay 6-0 / 71

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) 7-0 / 61

4. Mossyrock 7-0 / 56

5. Liberty Christian 8-0 / 33

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12. Liberty Bell 7.

Friday Night Football Scores

Friday Night Football Scores

High school football scores for teams from around The Daily News coverage area including Kelso, Mark Morris, Woodland, Castle Rock, Kalama, Toledo, Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco and Clastkanie.

