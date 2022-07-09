 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area box scores

Baseball glove stock

Three baseballs sit in a lefty glove in the dugout.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At Story Field

DRIFTERS 6, BLACK BEARS 5

Springfield 000 220 020 — 6 11 3

Cowlitz 031 000 100 — 5 13 1

WP: O’Connor. LP: Wedge. SV: Chonkich

SENIOR BABE RUTH

Friday

At Rister Stadium

PREMIER 16, DIRTBAGS 6 (5 inn.)

Rural Baseball 003 30X X — 6 6 4

Kelso Premier 102 3(10)X X — 16 9 1

Batteries: RBI — Rader, Ellis (4), Sawa (5) and Tabor, Caron. KP — Francis, Lemmons (3), Townsend (4), Barthoff (5) and Ruwaldt.

Saturday

At Rister Stadium

DIRTBAGS 13, LCBC 5

LCBC 401 000 0 — 5 1 4

RBI 201 127 X — 13 12 1

Batteries: LCBC — C. Fromwiller, B. Swearingen, D. Wallace and C. McGrorty.

At Rister Stadium

NELSON 17, BULLDOGS 0

Nelson 000 711 8 — 17

Vancouver 000 000 0 — 0

Batteries: NEL — Shultz, Miller (6) and a catcher. VCB — N/A.

