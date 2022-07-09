Area box scores

WEST COAST LEAGUE
At Story Field
DRIFTERS 6, BLACK BEARS 5
Springfield 000 220 020 — 6 11 3
Cowlitz 031 000 100 — 5 13 1
WP: O’Connor. LP: Wedge. SV: Chonkich
SENIOR BABE RUTH
Friday
At Rister Stadium
PREMIER 16, DIRTBAGS 6 (5 inn.)
Rural Baseball 003 30X X — 6 6 4
Kelso Premier 102 3(10)X X — 16 9 1
Batteries: RBI — Rader, Ellis (4), Sawa (5) and Tabor, Caron. KP — Francis, Lemmons (3), Townsend (4), Barthoff (5) and Ruwaldt.
Saturday
At Rister Stadium
People are also reading…
DIRTBAGS 13, LCBC 5
LCBC 401 000 0 — 5 1 4
RBI 201 127 X — 13 12 1
Batteries: LCBC — C. Fromwiller, B. Swearingen, D. Wallace and C. McGrorty.
At Rister Stadium
NELSON 17, BULLDOGS 0
Nelson 000 711 8 — 17
Vancouver 000 000 0 — 0
Batteries: NEL — Shultz, Miller (6) and a catcher. VCB — N/A.