Area box scores

SATURDAY
SOFTBALL
At R.A. Long
LUMBERJILLS 11, BEAVERS 4
Woodland 000 400 0 — 4 2 1
R.A. Long 201 071 X — 11 6 2
Batteries: WOD — Russell and Utter. RAL — Terry and Rodman
BASEBALL
At Toutle
Game 1
DUCKS 6, LOGGERS 0
Onalaska 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Toutle Lake 112 101 X — 6 7 1
Batteries: ONY — R. McGraw and Zandell. TL — J. Cox, C. Cox (5) and C. Cox and E. Gould.
Game 2
Ducks 11, Loggers 1 (5 inn.)
Onalaska 100 00X X — 1 1 2
Toutle Lake 330 41X X — 11 9 2
Batteries: ONY — Zandell, Serl (2), Lawrence (4) and McGraw. TL — Z. Swanson, C. Wheatley (5) and E Gould.
FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
At 7th Ave
RAPIDS 13, MONARCHS 12 (8 inn.)
Columbia River 202 203 04 — 13 10 2
Mark Morris 400 030 23 — 12 10 2
Batteries: CR — N/A. MM — M. Jenkins, Harris (6) and Foytack
At Vancouver
LUMBERJILLS 6, EAGLES 4
R.A. Long 200 200 2 — 6 12 0
Hudson’s Bay 022 000 0 — 4 3 0
Batteries: RAL — Bergquist, Terry (4) and Byrnes. HB — N/A
At Woodland
FALCONS 10, BEAVERS 4
Prairie 400 240 0 — 10 9 0
Woodland 001 010 2 — 4 11 1
Batteries: PRA — Hayslip and Lindsey. WOD — Silveria, Huffman (1), Russell (5) and Utter
At Castle Rock
Game 1
ROCKETS 10, BRUINS 0 (5 inn.)
White Salmon 000 00X X — 0 1 0
Castle Rock 021 16 — 10 9 1
Batteries: WS — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee
Game 2
ROCKETS 15, BRUINS 5 (6 inn.)
White Salmon 002 030 X — 5 7 0
Castle Rock 204 143 — 15 11 2
Batteries: WS — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee
At Kelso
HILANDERS 15, PAPERMAKERS 4
Camas 200 04X X — 4 5 8
Kelso 219 13X X —15 12 1
Batteries: CAM — N/A. KEL — P. Mackin and Grumbois.
At Cathlamet
PIRATES 19, MULES 0 (3 innings)
Adna 658 XXX X — 17 8 0
Wahkiakum 000 XXX X — 0 0 6
Batteries: AND — Simms and Loose. WAK —Montgomery, Cripe, Niemeyer and Kerstetter.
BASEBALL
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 23, EAGLES 9 (6 inn.)
Mark Morris 302 71(10) X — 23 14 3
Hudson’s Bay 003 105 X — 9 6 2
Batteries: MM — Hammergren, Wallace (6), Eaton 6) and Lamb. HB — Laddusaw, Estrada (3), Damos (4), Fergusen (5), Haloulos-Younts (6) and Koford
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 13, LUMBERJACKS 7
Ridgefield 301 431 1 — 13 13 0
R.A. Long 100 501 0 — 7 10 2
Batteries: RDG — Harteloo, Masterson (4) and Nakashima. RAL — Rutherford, Childers (5) and Dorland
At White Salmon
BRUINS 15, ROCKETS 14
Castle Rock 300 037 010 — 14 7 3
White Salmon 420 000 711 — 15 13 0
At Rainier, Wash.
RIVERHAWKS 7, MOUNTAINEERS 5 (6 inn.)
Toledo 205 000 X — 7 6 2
Rainier (Wash.) 110 120 X — 5 9 4
Batteries: TOL — Miller, Gilreath (5) and Glass. RNR — Gonzales, Howell (4) and Mounts
At Winlock
T-WOLVES 12, CARDINALS 1
Morton-White Pass 102 222 3 — 12 7 1
Winlock 000 010 0 — 1 3 14
Batteries: MWP — Blue and a catcher. WIN — Morlin and Heikkila
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 13, THUNDER 1 (5 innings)
Kelso 470 02X X — 13 10 0
Mountain View 000 01X X — 1 1 0
Batteries: KEL — Gaston, Muraski (3), Smith (5) and Letteer. MV — Ring, Wolfley (2), Johnson (5) and catcher.
BOYS SOCCER
At Ilwaco
FISHERMEN 5, GRIZZLIES 2
Hoquiam 0 2 — 2
Ilwaco 3 2 — 5
Scoring summary
ILW (16’) — B. Turner
ILW (18’) — J. Fitzgerald
ILW (32’) — J. Turner
ILW (47’) — B. Turner
ILW (60’) — T. Katelnikoff
HOQ (65’) — Grizzlies goal
HOQ (75’) — Grizzlies goal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Tam O’Shanter Park
Game 1
RED DEVILS 5, BLAZERS 2
Centralia 002 000 0 — 2 4 2
Lower Columbia 203 000 X — 5 6 2
Batteries: CEN — Kennedy and Hodel. LCC — Behic and Avram.
At Tam O’Shanter Park
Game 2
RED DEVILS 6, BLAZERS 4
Centralia 102 010 0 — 4 7 1
Lower Columbia 000 400 2 — 6 7 1
Batteries: CEN — Bryant, Kennedy (6) and Hodel. LCC — DeRuyter, Peters (3) and Bennett.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Lakewood
Game 1
RAIDERS 8, RED DEVILS 1
Lower Columbia 000 100 000 — 1 1 0
Pierce 000 305 00X — 8 8 3
Batteries: LCC — Oram, Williamson (5), Munger (7) and Stransky. PIE — Madariaga and Takayoshi.
At Lakewood
Game 2
RAIDERS 5, RED DEVILS 2 (7 innings)
Lower Columbia 200 000 0 — 2 5 0
Pierce 020 210 X — 5 9 1
Batteries: LCC — Wells, Robertson (3), Elske (5) and Stransky. PIE — Paulino, Goin (4) and Takayoshi.