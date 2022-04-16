 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area box scores

Gabi Silveria Woodland softball

Woodland shortstop Gabi Silveria catches a pop-up in the first inning of the Beavers' 11-4 loss to R.A. Long on April 16.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

SATURDAY

SOFTBALL

At R.A. Long

LUMBERJILLS 11, BEAVERS 4

Woodland 000 400 0 — 4 2 1

R.A. Long 201 071 X — 11 6 2

Batteries: WOD — Russell and Utter. RAL — Terry and Rodman

BASEBALL

At Toutle

Game 1

DUCKS 6, LOGGERS 0

Onalaska 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Toutle Lake 112 101 X — 6 7 1

Batteries: ONY — R. McGraw and Zandell. TL — J. Cox, C. Cox (5) and C. Cox and E. Gould.

Game 2

Ducks 11, Loggers 1 (5 inn.)

Onalaska 100 00X X — 1 1 2

Toutle Lake 330 41X X — 11 9 2

Batteries: ONY — Zandell, Serl (2), Lawrence (4) and McGraw. TL — Z. Swanson, C. Wheatley (5) and E Gould.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

At 7th Ave

RAPIDS 13, MONARCHS 12 (8 inn.)

Columbia River 202 203 04 — 13 10 2

Mark Morris 400 030 23 — 12 10 2

Batteries: CR — N/A. MM — M. Jenkins, Harris (6) and Foytack

At Vancouver

LUMBERJILLS 6, EAGLES 4

R.A. Long 200 200 2 — 6 12 0

Hudson’s Bay 022 000 0 — 4 3 0

Batteries: RAL — Bergquist, Terry (4) and Byrnes. HB — N/A

At Woodland

FALCONS 10, BEAVERS 4

Prairie 400 240 0 — 10 9 0

Woodland 001 010 2 — 4 11 1

Batteries: PRA — Hayslip and Lindsey. WOD — Silveria, Huffman (1), Russell (5) and Utter

At Castle Rock

Game 1

ROCKETS 10, BRUINS 0 (5 inn.)

White Salmon 000 00X X — 0 1 0

Castle Rock 021 16 — 10 9 1

Batteries: WS — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee

Game 2

ROCKETS 15, BRUINS 5 (6 inn.)

White Salmon 002 030 X — 5 7 0

Castle Rock 204 143 — 15 11 2

Batteries: WS — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee

At Kelso

HILANDERS 15, PAPERMAKERS 4

Camas 200 04X X — 4 5 8

Kelso 219 13X X —15 12 1

Batteries: CAM — N/A. KEL — P. Mackin and Grumbois.

At Cathlamet

PIRATES 19, MULES 0 (3 innings)

Adna 658 XXX X — 17 8 0

Wahkiakum 000 XXX X — 0 0 6

Batteries: AND — Simms and Loose. WAK —Montgomery, Cripe, Niemeyer and Kerstetter.

BASEBALL

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 23, EAGLES 9 (6 inn.)

Mark Morris 302 71(10) X — 23 14 3

Hudson’s Bay 003 105 X — 9 6 2

Batteries: MM — Hammergren, Wallace (6), Eaton 6) and Lamb. HB — Laddusaw, Estrada (3), Damos (4), Fergusen (5), Haloulos-Younts (6) and Koford

At Ridgefield

SPUDDERS 13, LUMBERJACKS 7

Ridgefield 301 431 1 — 13 13 0

R.A. Long 100 501 0 — 7 10 2

Batteries: RDG — Harteloo, Masterson (4) and Nakashima. RAL — Rutherford, Childers (5) and Dorland

At White Salmon

BRUINS 15, ROCKETS 14

Castle Rock 300 037 010 — 14 7 3

White Salmon 420 000 711 — 15 13 0

At Rainier, Wash.

RIVERHAWKS 7, MOUNTAINEERS 5 (6 inn.)

Toledo 205 000 X — 7 6 2

Rainier (Wash.) 110 120 X — 5 9 4

Batteries: TOL — Miller, Gilreath (5) and Glass. RNR — Gonzales, Howell (4) and Mounts

At Winlock

T-WOLVES 12, CARDINALS 1

Morton-White Pass 102 222 3 — 12 7 1

Winlock 000 010 0 — 1 3 14

Batteries: MWP — Blue and a catcher. WIN — Morlin and Heikkila

At Vancouver

HILANDERS 13, THUNDER 1 (5 innings)

Kelso 470 02X X — 13 10 0

Mountain View 000 01X X — 1 1 0

Batteries: KEL — Gaston, Muraski (3), Smith (5) and Letteer. MV — Ring, Wolfley (2), Johnson (5) and catcher.

BOYS SOCCER

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 5, GRIZZLIES 2

Hoquiam 0 2 — 2

Ilwaco 3 2 — 5

Scoring summary

ILW (16’) — B. Turner

ILW (18’) — J. Fitzgerald

ILW (32’) — J. Turner

ILW (47’) — B. Turner

ILW (60’) — T. Katelnikoff

HOQ (65’) — Grizzlies goal

HOQ (75’) — Grizzlies goal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

At Tam O’Shanter Park

Game 1

RED DEVILS 5, BLAZERS 2

Centralia 002 000 0 — 2 4 2

Lower Columbia 203 000 X — 5 6 2

Batteries: CEN — Kennedy and Hodel. LCC — Behic and Avram.

At Tam O’Shanter Park

Game 2

RED DEVILS 6, BLAZERS 4

Centralia 102 010 0 — 4 7 1

Lower Columbia 000 400 2 — 6 7 1

Batteries: CEN — Bryant, Kennedy (6) and Hodel. LCC — DeRuyter, Peters (3) and Bennett.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

At Lakewood

Game 1

RAIDERS 8, RED DEVILS 1

Lower Columbia 000 100 000 — 1 1 0

Pierce 000 305 00X — 8 8 3

Batteries: LCC — Oram, Williamson (5), Munger (7) and Stransky. PIE — Madariaga and Takayoshi.

At Lakewood

Game 2

RAIDERS 5, RED DEVILS 2 (7 innings)

Lower Columbia 200 000 0 — 2 5 0

Pierce 020 210 X — 5 9 1

Batteries: LCC — Wells, Robertson (3), Elske (5) and Stransky. PIE — Paulino, Goin (4) and Takayoshi.

