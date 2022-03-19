 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area box scores

Cam Wheatley Toutle Lake baseball pitcher

Toutle Lake pitcher Cam Wheatley rears back to throw during a non-league game against Castle Rock, Friday, March 18, in Castle Rock. The Ducks won 16-1 and Wheatley pitched two scoreless innings.

 Jordan Nailon

BASEBALL

At Mark Morris

BEARCATS 7, MONARCHS 0

W.F. West 010 041 1 — 7 5 0

Mark Morris 000 000 0 — 0 3

Batteries: WFW — Lutamn, Fugate and Moore and Martin. MM — J. Anderson, J. Rohl (5), K. Desbiens (5), T. Lamb 6 and Carson Ness.

At Woodland

WILDCATS 7, BEAVERS 5

La Center 200 310 1 — 7 16 0

Woodland 000 301 1— 5 10 0

Batteries: LC — Normine and Mattson. WOD — Stansberry, Martynowicz (6) and Rickard

At Castle Rock

DUCKS 16, ROCKETS 1

Toutle Lake 634 03X X — 16 16 0

Castle Rock 000 01X X — 1 3 4

Batteries: C. Wheatley, F. Wassell, C. Kimball, C. Cox and Eddie Gould. CR — T. enyear, W. Guitteau (2), S. Randolph (4), C. Stennick (5) and Ethan Inman.

At South Bend

RAVENS 12, MULES 11

Wahkiakum 100 410 5 — 11 11

Raymond-South Bend 511 000 5 — 12 7

Batteries: WAK — Wilson, Curl (2), Bassi (5), Carlson (7) and Collupy. RSB — Gunderson, Demeray (5), Miller (7) and Reidinger.

SOFTBALL

At Union

THUNDER 10, HILANDERS 9

Kelso 022 211 1 — 9 6 1

Mountain View 400 102 3 — 10 10 4

Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin and Parsons. MV — N/A

At La Center

BEAVERS 12, WILDCATS 2 (5 innings)

Woodland 214 50X X — 12 13 0

La Center 200 00X 0 — 2 2 2

Batteries: WOD — Huffman, Silveria (4) and Utter. LC — Lee and Turner, Kaufman

BOYS SOCCER

At Schroeder Field

THUNDER 2, HILANDERS 1

Mountain View 0 2 — 2

Kelso 0 1 — 1

Scoring Summary

MV (60’) —N. Dacumos-Brady goal

MV (68’) — Emin Music goal

KEL (75’) — Brayan Gonzalez goal

At Vancouver

TRAPPERS 2, LUMBERJACKS 0

R.A. Long 0 0 — 0

Fort Vancouver 0 2 — 2

Scoring summary

FV (61’) — FV goal

FV (80+) — FV goal

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 7, CRUISERS 2

Eatonville 0 2 — 2

Ilwaco 2 5 — 7

Scoring summary

ILW — Jaden Turner goal

ILW — Beckett Turner goal (J. Turner)

ILW — J. Turner goal

ILW — J. Turner goal

ILW — B. Turner goal

ILW — B. Turner goal (J. Turner)

EAT — Cruisers goal

ILW — T. Katelnikoff goal

EAT — Cruisers goal

