Area box scores

BASEBALL
At Mark Morris
BEARCATS 7, MONARCHS 0
W.F. West 010 041 1 — 7 5 0
Mark Morris 000 000 0 — 0 3
Batteries: WFW — Lutamn, Fugate and Moore and Martin. MM — J. Anderson, J. Rohl (5), K. Desbiens (5), T. Lamb 6 and Carson Ness.
At Woodland
WILDCATS 7, BEAVERS 5
La Center 200 310 1 — 7 16 0
Woodland 000 301 1— 5 10 0
Batteries: LC — Normine and Mattson. WOD — Stansberry, Martynowicz (6) and Rickard
At Castle Rock
DUCKS 16, ROCKETS 1
Toutle Lake 634 03X X — 16 16 0
Castle Rock 000 01X X — 1 3 4
People are also reading…
Batteries: C. Wheatley, F. Wassell, C. Kimball, C. Cox and Eddie Gould. CR — T. enyear, W. Guitteau (2), S. Randolph (4), C. Stennick (5) and Ethan Inman.
At South Bend
RAVENS 12, MULES 11
Wahkiakum 100 410 5 — 11 11
Raymond-South Bend 511 000 5 — 12 7
Batteries: WAK — Wilson, Curl (2), Bassi (5), Carlson (7) and Collupy. RSB — Gunderson, Demeray (5), Miller (7) and Reidinger.
SOFTBALL
At Union
THUNDER 10, HILANDERS 9
Kelso 022 211 1 — 9 6 1
Mountain View 400 102 3 — 10 10 4
Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin and Parsons. MV — N/A
At La Center
BEAVERS 12, WILDCATS 2 (5 innings)
Woodland 214 50X X — 12 13 0
La Center 200 00X 0 — 2 2 2
Batteries: WOD — Huffman, Silveria (4) and Utter. LC — Lee and Turner, Kaufman
BOYS SOCCER
At Schroeder Field
THUNDER 2, HILANDERS 1
Mountain View 0 2 — 2
Kelso 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
MV (60’) —N. Dacumos-Brady goal
MV (68’) — Emin Music goal
KEL (75’) — Brayan Gonzalez goal
At Vancouver
TRAPPERS 2, LUMBERJACKS 0
R.A. Long 0 0 — 0
Fort Vancouver 0 2 — 2
Scoring summary
FV (61’) — FV goal
FV (80+) — FV goal
At Ilwaco
FISHERMEN 7, CRUISERS 2
Eatonville 0 2 — 2
Ilwaco 2 5 — 7
Scoring summary
ILW — Jaden Turner goal
ILW — Beckett Turner goal (J. Turner)
ILW — J. Turner goal
ILW — J. Turner goal
ILW — B. Turner goal
ILW — B. Turner goal (J. Turner)
EAT — Cruisers goal
ILW — T. Katelnikoff goal
EAT — Cruisers goal