Area box scores

BASEBALL
At Napavine
RIVERHAWKS 4, TIGERS 3
Toledo 010 300 0 — 4 11 0
Napavine 000 300 0 — 3 6 0
Batteries: TOL — Schultz, Gilreath (7) and Glass. NAP — Parker and Demerest
At Morton
DUCKS 9, T-WOLVES 0
Toutle Lake 030 410 1 — 9 10 1
Morton-White Pass 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Batteries: TL — Fraidenburg and Gould, Rivera. MWP — N/A
At David Story Field
EAGLES 14, LUMBERJACKS 7
Hudson’s Bay 304 111 4 — 14 11 3
R.A. Long 004 030 0 — 7 6 8
Batteries: HB — S. Laddusaw, Hart (4), Ferguson (5), Estrada (5), W. Luddusaw (7) and Koford. RAL — Brewer, Lindsey (3), Dorland (6) and Dorland, Childers (6).
People are also reading…
SOFTBALL
At Hockinson
HAWKS 13, MONARCHS 12
Mark Morris 008 040 0 — 12 15 4
Hockinson 404 012 2 — 13 9 1
Batteries: MM — B. Harris, bullpen (7) and E. Foytack. HOC — N/A.
At Lincoln City, Ore.
TIGERS 1, TIGERS 0
Clatskanie 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Taft 000 000 1 — 1 2 0
Game ended with one out in the seventh
Batteries: CLT — Thomas and a catcher. TFT — N/A
BOYS SOCCER
At Longview Memorial Stadium
LUMBERJACKS 3, EAGLES 0
Hudson’s Bay 0 0 — 0
R.A. Long 1 2 — 3
Scoring summary
RAL (10’) — Emmanuel Alvarez (Jacob Isaacson)
RAL (71’) — Julio Radillo
RAL (78’) — Alvarez (Radillo)
At Woodland
SPUDDERS 2, BEAVERS 1
Ridgefield 0 2 1 — 2
Woodland 1 0 — 1
Scoring summary
WDL (13’) — Axel Almodovar (Rogelio Santillan-Guzman)
RDG (2nd) — Spudders goal
RDG (2nd) — Spudders goal
At Longview Memorial Stadium
RAPIDS 8, MONARCHS 0
Columbia River 7 1 — 0
Mark Morris 0 0 — 0