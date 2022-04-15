 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area box scores

BASEBALL

At Napavine

RIVERHAWKS 4, TIGERS 3

Toledo 010 300 0 — 4 11 0

Napavine 000 300 0 — 3 6 0

Batteries: TOL — Schultz, Gilreath (7) and Glass. NAP — Parker and Demerest

At Morton

DUCKS 9, T-WOLVES 0

Toutle Lake 030 410 1 — 9 10 1

Morton-White Pass 000 000 0 — 0 2 4

Batteries: TL — Fraidenburg and Gould, Rivera. MWP — N/A

At David Story Field

EAGLES 14, LUMBERJACKS 7

Hudson’s Bay 304 111 4 — 14 11 3

R.A. Long 004 030 0 — 7 6 8

Batteries: HB — S. Laddusaw, Hart (4), Ferguson (5), Estrada (5), W. Luddusaw (7) and Koford. RAL — Brewer, Lindsey (3), Dorland (6) and Dorland, Childers (6).

SOFTBALL

At Hockinson

HAWKS 13, MONARCHS 12

Mark Morris 008 040 0 — 12 15 4

Hockinson 404 012 2 — 13 9 1

Batteries: MM — B. Harris, bullpen (7) and E. Foytack. HOC — N/A.

At Lincoln City, Ore.

TIGERS 1, TIGERS 0

Clatskanie 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Taft 000 000 1 — 1 2 0

Game ended with one out in the seventh

Batteries: CLT — Thomas and a catcher. TFT — N/A

BOYS SOCCER

At Longview Memorial Stadium

LUMBERJACKS 3, EAGLES 0

Hudson’s Bay 0 0 — 0

R.A. Long 1 2 — 3

Scoring summary

RAL (10’) — Emmanuel Alvarez (Jacob Isaacson)

RAL (71’) — Julio Radillo

RAL (78’) — Alvarez (Radillo)

At Woodland

SPUDDERS 2, BEAVERS 1

Ridgefield 0 2 1 — 2

Woodland 1 0 — 1

Scoring summary

WDL (13’) — Axel Almodovar (Rogelio Santillan-Guzman)

RDG (2nd) — Spudders goal

RDG (2nd) — Spudders goal

At Longview Memorial Stadium

RAPIDS 8, MONARCHS 0

Columbia River 7 1 — 0

Mark Morris 0 0 — 0

