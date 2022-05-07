Area box scores

BASEBALL
At Rister Stadium
HILANDERS 4, BLAZERS 3
Timberline 100 000 2 — 3 4 2
Kelso 000 100 3 — 4 6 0
Batteries: TIM — T. Stevens and a catcher. KEL — C. Gaston and H. Letteer.
At Union
DUCKS 10, LOGGERS 0 (5 inn.)
Onalaska 000 00X 0 — 0 3 0
Toutle Lake 121 51X X — 10 7 1
Game ended with one out in the fifth
Batteries: ONY — N/A. TL — J. Cox and C. Cox
At South Bend
RIVERHAWKS 7, MULES 2
Wahkiakum 010 001 0 — 2 4 1
Toledo 313 000 X — 7 11 1
Batteries: WAK — Curl, Collupy (3) and Z. Carlson. TOL — Schultz, Gilreath (6) and Glass.
At South Bend
RIVERHAWKS 9, FISHERMEN 6
Toledo 430 010 1 — 9 7 1
Ilwaco 024 000 0 — 6 10 4
Batteries: TOL — Miller, Stanley (5) and Glass. ILW — Rogers, Sawa (3), Cutting (6) and Caron