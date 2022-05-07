 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area box scores

Kelso Baseball

Kelso's Ben Muraski bats during a game against Timberline at Rister Stadium on Saturday, May 7, in Kelso.

 Katelyn Metzger

BASEBALL

At Rister Stadium

HILANDERS 4, BLAZERS 3

Timberline 100 000 2 — 3 4 2

Kelso 000 100 3 — 4 6 0

Batteries: TIM — T. Stevens and a catcher. KEL — C. Gaston and H. Letteer.

At Union

DUCKS 10, LOGGERS 0 (5 inn.)

Onalaska 000 00X 0 — 0 3 0

Toutle Lake 121 51X X — 10 7 1

Game ended with one out in the fifth

Batteries: ONY — N/A. TL — J. Cox and C. Cox

At South Bend

RIVERHAWKS 7, MULES 2

Wahkiakum 010 001 0 — 2 4 1

Toledo 313 000 X — 7 11 1

People are also reading…

Batteries: WAK — Curl, Collupy (3) and Z. Carlson. TOL — Schultz, Gilreath (6) and Glass.

At South Bend

RIVERHAWKS 9, FISHERMEN 6

Toledo 430 010 1 — 9 7 1

Ilwaco 024 000 0 — 6 10 4

Batteries: TOL — Miller, Stanley (5) and Glass. ILW — Rogers, Sawa (3), Cutting (6) and Caron

