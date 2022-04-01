Area box scores

SOFTBALL
At Tam O’Shanter
HILANDERS 13, LUMBERJILLS 3 (5 inn.)
R.A. Long 002 01X X — 3 6 2
Kelso 016 24X X — 13 11 0
Batteries: RAL — J. Terry, M. Bergquist (4) and G. Byrnes. KEL — P. Mackin and L. Grumbois.
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 9, COUGARS 4
Mark Morris 010 003 5 — 9 17 2
Seton Catholic 102 010 0 — 4 6 1
At Onalaska
LOGGERS 15, RIVERHAWKS 5 (6 inn.)
Toledo 103 010 X — 5 4 2
Onalaska 303 432 X — 15 14 2
Game ended with one out in the sixth
Batteries: TOL — Bowen and Marcil. ONY — N/A
People are also reading…
At Randle
TIMBERWOLVES 18, MULES 3 (4 innings)
Wahkiakum 100 20X X — 3 3 5
Morton-White Pass 671 4XX X — 18 4 0
Batteries: WAK — Montgomery, Niemeyer (2), Cripe (3) and catcher. MWP — N/A.
At Napavine
Game 1
DUCKS 11, TIGERS 9
Toutle Lake 021 102 5 — 11
Napavine 204 003 0 — 9
Batteries: TL — Smith and Coder. NAP — N/A.
Game 2
TIGERS 15, DUCKS 5 (5 innings)
Toutle Lake 310 10X X — 5
Napavine 401 73X X — 15
Batteries: TL — Byman, Chaves (3) and Coder. NAP — N/A.
At Kalama
Game 1
CARDINALS 13, CHINOOKS 5
Winlock 502 33X X — 13 3 0
Kalama 102 02X X — 5 3 0
Batteries WIN — N/A. KAL — N/A.
Game 2
CARDINALS 14, CHINOOKS 4
Winlock 321 80X X — 14 7 0
Kalama 100 21 — 4 6 2
Batteries: WIN — N/A. KAL — N/A.
BASEBALL
At Vancouver
THUNDER 4, HILANDERS 2
Kelso 110 000 0 — 2 6 1
Mountain View 012 010 X — 4 5 2
Batteries: KEL — C. Gaston and H. Letteer. MV — N/A
At Mark Morris
MONARCHS 5, LUMBERJACKS 0
R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Mark Morris 101 030 0 — 5 7 1
Batteries: RAL — Childers, Brewer (4) and Dorland, Childers. MM — Anderson, Hammergren (6) and Ness.
At Morton
CHINOOKS 18, T-WOLVES 0 (5 inn.)
Kalama 260 55X X — 18 15 0
Morton-White Pass 000 00X X — 0 1 2
Batteries: KAL — Fisher, McBride (5) and Tabor. MWP — Thompson, Arron (3), Pelletier (5) and Pelletier, Arron
At Adna
RIVERHAWKS 4, PIRATES 2
Toledo 200 000 2 — 4 3 4
Adna 002 000 0 — 2 1 2
Batteries: TOL — Schultz and Glass. ADN — Percival, Guerrero (6) and Guerrero, Terry
At Onalaska
LOGGERS 12, CARDINALS 2 (6 inn.)
Winlock 000 200 — 2 3 5
Onalaska 510 222 — 12 8 0
Batteries: WIN — Morlin and Heikkila. ONY — Fitch and Zandell
At Rainier (Wash.)
MULES 17, MOUNTAINEERS 5 (5 inn.)
Wahkiakum 435 32X X — 17 13 3
Rainier (Wash.) 102 02X X — 5 2 4
Batteries: WAK — Curl and Z. Carlson. RNR — Kenney, Cruse (4)
BOYS SOCCER
At La Center
HILANDERS 2, WILDCATS 1
Kelso 2 0 — 2
La Center 0 1 — 1
Scoring summary
KEL (1st) — Ciro Belmontes-Beueno (Brayan Gonzalez)
KEL (1st) — Belmontes-Beuno (Tate Meade)
LC (2nd) — Wildcats goal