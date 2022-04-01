 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area box scores

  • 0
Kelso softball Sydney Parsons jump catch

Kelso second baseman Sydney Parsons leaps to catch a looping line drive during a 13-3 win over R.A. Long, Thursday, March 31, at Tam O'Shanter Park.

 Jordan Nailon

SOFTBALL

At Tam O’Shanter

HILANDERS 13, LUMBERJILLS 3 (5 inn.)

R.A. Long 002 01X X — 3 6 2

Kelso 016 24X X — 13 11 0

Batteries: RAL — J. Terry, M. Bergquist (4) and G. Byrnes. KEL — P. Mackin and L. Grumbois.

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 9, COUGARS 4

Mark Morris 010 003 5 — 9 17 2

Seton Catholic 102 010 0 — 4 6 1

At Onalaska

LOGGERS 15, RIVERHAWKS 5 (6 inn.)

Toledo 103 010 X — 5 4 2

Onalaska 303 432 X — 15 14 2

Game ended with one out in the sixth

Batteries: TOL — Bowen and Marcil. ONY — N/A

People are also reading…

At Randle

TIMBERWOLVES 18, MULES 3 (4 innings)

Wahkiakum 100 20X X — 3 3 5

Morton-White Pass 671 4XX X — 18 4 0

Batteries: WAK — Montgomery, Niemeyer (2), Cripe (3) and catcher. MWP — N/A.

At Napavine

Game 1

DUCKS 11, TIGERS 9

Toutle Lake 021 102 5 — 11

Napavine 204 003 0 — 9

Batteries: TL — Smith and Coder. NAP — N/A.

Game 2

TIGERS 15, DUCKS 5 (5 innings)

Toutle Lake 310 10X X — 5

Napavine 401 73X X — 15

Batteries: TL — Byman, Chaves (3) and Coder. NAP — N/A.

At Kalama

Game 1

CARDINALS 13, CHINOOKS 5

Winlock 502 33X X — 13 3 0

Kalama 102 02X X — 5 3 0

Batteries WIN — N/A. KAL — N/A.

Game 2

CARDINALS 14, CHINOOKS 4

Winlock 321 80X X — 14 7 0

Kalama 100 21 — 4 6 2

Batteries: WIN — N/A. KAL — N/A.

BASEBALL

At Vancouver

THUNDER 4, HILANDERS 2

Kelso 110 000 0 — 2 6 1

Mountain View 012 010 X — 4 5 2

Batteries: KEL — C. Gaston and H. Letteer. MV — N/A

At Mark Morris

MONARCHS 5, LUMBERJACKS 0

R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 1 5

Mark Morris 101 030 0 — 5 7 1

Batteries: RAL — Childers, Brewer (4) and Dorland, Childers. MM — Anderson, Hammergren (6) and Ness.

At Morton

CHINOOKS 18, T-WOLVES 0 (5 inn.)

Kalama 260 55X X — 18 15 0

Morton-White Pass 000 00X X — 0 1 2

Batteries: KAL — Fisher, McBride (5) and Tabor. MWP — Thompson, Arron (3), Pelletier (5) and Pelletier, Arron

At Adna

RIVERHAWKS 4, PIRATES 2

Toledo 200 000 2 — 4 3 4

Adna 002 000 0 — 2 1 2

Batteries: TOL — Schultz and Glass. ADN — Percival, Guerrero (6) and Guerrero, Terry

At Onalaska

LOGGERS 12, CARDINALS 2 (6 inn.)

Winlock 000 200 — 2 3 5

Onalaska 510 222 — 12 8 0

Batteries: WIN — Morlin and Heikkila. ONY — Fitch and Zandell

At Rainier (Wash.)

MULES 17, MOUNTAINEERS 5 (5 inn.)

Wahkiakum 435 32X X — 17 13 3

Rainier (Wash.) 102 02X X — 5 2 4

Batteries: WAK — Curl and Z. Carlson. RNR — Kenney, Cruse (4)

BOYS SOCCER

At La Center

HILANDERS 2, WILDCATS 1

Kelso 2 0 — 2

La Center 0 1 — 1

Scoring summary

KEL (1st) — Ciro Belmontes-Beueno (Brayan Gonzalez)

KEL (1st) — Belmontes-Beuno (Tate Meade)

LC (2nd) — Wildcats goal

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News