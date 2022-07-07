 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area box scores

Portland Pickles stock

The eyes of Dillon T. Pickle stares down over the field at Walker Stadium during a game between the Portland Pickles and Cowlitz Black Bears on July 6, 2022.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At Walker Stadium

PICKLES 3, BLACK BEARS 0

Cowlitz 000 000 000 — 0 5 2

Portland 001 200 00X — 3 8 1

WP: Doktorczyk. LP: Ernisse. SV: Morgan

