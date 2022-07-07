Area box scores

WEST COAST LEAGUE
At Walker Stadium
PICKLES 3, BLACK BEARS 0
Cowlitz 000 000 000 — 0 5 2
Portland 001 200 00X — 3 8 1
WP: Doktorczyk. LP: Ernisse. SV: Morgan
With is historic prep career behind him and the MLB Draft ahead, Jackson Cox stares down a pivotal choice
For yet another year, plenty of would-be boaters made their way to (and in) Lake Sacajawea, all the while ignoring centuries of the best marit…
The old Central baseball fields by Archie Anderson Park have come alive once again as Mike Barbee and Mike Street have teamed together to brin…
Sports have always created familial bonds. It’s natural for parents to pass along their sports knowledge — from favorite teams to signature mo…
Kelso Premier got to celebrate more than just independence over the weekend, capping the Firecraker Classic with plenty of on-field fireworks …
The Atlanta Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future conditional draft pick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally approved by the NBA and announced by either club. ESPN first reported the trade.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior legion team wound up on the wrong end of the rope of the hometown Cowboys on Thurs…
FEDERAL WAY — The Longview-Kelso Pirate Sharks made a big splash at the King County Aquatic Center over the weekend of June 18-19, with eight …
The Central Sandlot Baseball program has returned for another summer under the sun at the hallowed grounds that used to be home to the Central…
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior American Legion squad salvaged a win from the Cowboy Classic on Saturday with a 10…
