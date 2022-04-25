 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area box scores

Kyle Parkman LCC baseball

LCC right fielder Kyler Parkman leans back to haul in a flyout on Saturday, April 23, at Wheeler Field in Centralia. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

At Story Field

Game 1

HILANDERS 9, T-WOLVES 0

Heritage 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

Kelso 041 040 X — 9 10 2

Batteries: HER — N/A. KEL — Gaston, Marshal (6), Smith (7) and a catcher.

Game 2

HILANDERS 10, T-WOLVES 0 (5 inn.)

Kelso 433 00X X — 10 5 1

Heritage 000 00X X — 0 1 5

Batteries: HER — N/A. KEL — Muraski and a catcher

At Haydu Park

CHINOOKS 14, MULES 1 (5 inn.)

Wahkiakum 001 00X X — 1 2 3

Kalama 420 8XX X — 14 12 1

Batteries: WAK — Wilson, Carlson (2), Leitz (4) and a catcher. KAL — Doerty, McBride (3) and Tabor.

At Haydu Park

CHINOOKS 13, COUGARS 6

Seton Catholic 402 000 0 — 6 9 1

Kalama 016 213 X — 13 15 3

Batteries: SC — Clifton, Williams (3), Parker (6) and Nebels. KAL — Stariha, Fisher (3), McBride (5) and Tabor.

At Long Beach

Game 1

FISHERMEN 7, WILDCATS 0

Ocosta 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

Ilwaco 111 031 X — 7 10 1

Batteries: OCO — N/A. ILW — Rogers and a catcher

Game 2

FISHERMEN 15, WILDCATS 0 (5 inn.)

Ilwaco 342 24X X — 15 15 0

Ocosta 000 00X X — 0 3 4

Batteries: ILW — Sawa, Morris (5) and a catcher. OCO — N/A

SOFTBALL

At Clatskanie

Game 1

BULLDOGS 6, TIGERS 4

Willamina 010 023 0 — 6 4 5

Clatskanie 121 000 0 — 4 5 5

Batteries: WIL — Deloe and a catcher. CLT — Thomas and McClure.

Game 2

TIGERS 10, BULLDOGS 9

Willamina 420 100 2 — 9 7 5

Clatskanie 206 001 1 — 10 9 4

Batteries: WIL — Deloe and a catcher. CLT — Thomas and McClure

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Game 1

At Wheeler Field

RED DEVILS 15, BLAZERS 2

Lower Columbia 400 022 007 — 15 10 0

Centralia 000 000 020 — 2 0 3

Batteries: LCC — Mi. Schwarz, Munger (7), Sheldon (9) and Stransky. CEN — Beairsto, Kamaunu (5), Geertsen (7), Dow (8), Giuntoli (9) and Osberg.

Game 2

RED DEVILS 10, BLAZERS 6 (7 innings)

Lower Columbia 132 000 4 — 10 13 2

Centralia 030 011 1 — 6 7 0

Batteries: LCC — Pitts, Schueller (3), Elske (7) and Stransky. CEN — Adams, Yates (3), Patterson (7) and Taggart.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Game 1

RED DEVILS 16, BLAZERS 6 (8 innings)

Centralia 023 000 10X — 6 9 4

Lower Columbia 020 541 31X — 16 19 0

Batteries: CEN — Keller, Ruminski (5), Matsen (7) and Taggart. LCC — Oram, Williamson (3), Wells (7) and Stransky, Jester.

Game 2

RED DEVILS 1, BLAZERS 0 (7 innings)

Centralia 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

Lower Columbia 100 000 0 — 1 4 1

Batteries: CEN — Obst and Taggart. LCC — Marcum and Stransky.

