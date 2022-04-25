Area box scores

SATURDAY
BASEBALL
At Story Field
Game 1
HILANDERS 9, T-WOLVES 0
Heritage 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Kelso 041 040 X — 9 10 2
Batteries: HER — N/A. KEL — Gaston, Marshal (6), Smith (7) and a catcher.
Game 2
HILANDERS 10, T-WOLVES 0 (5 inn.)
Kelso 433 00X X — 10 5 1
Heritage 000 00X X — 0 1 5
Batteries: HER — N/A. KEL — Muraski and a catcher
At Haydu Park
CHINOOKS 14, MULES 1 (5 inn.)
Wahkiakum 001 00X X — 1 2 3
Kalama 420 8XX X — 14 12 1
Batteries: WAK — Wilson, Carlson (2), Leitz (4) and a catcher. KAL — Doerty, McBride (3) and Tabor.
At Haydu Park
CHINOOKS 13, COUGARS 6
Seton Catholic 402 000 0 — 6 9 1
Kalama 016 213 X — 13 15 3
Batteries: SC — Clifton, Williams (3), Parker (6) and Nebels. KAL — Stariha, Fisher (3), McBride (5) and Tabor.
At Long Beach
Game 1
FISHERMEN 7, WILDCATS 0
Ocosta 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Ilwaco 111 031 X — 7 10 1
Batteries: OCO — N/A. ILW — Rogers and a catcher
Game 2
FISHERMEN 15, WILDCATS 0 (5 inn.)
Ilwaco 342 24X X — 15 15 0
Ocosta 000 00X X — 0 3 4
Batteries: ILW — Sawa, Morris (5) and a catcher. OCO — N/A
SOFTBALL
At Clatskanie
Game 1
BULLDOGS 6, TIGERS 4
Willamina 010 023 0 — 6 4 5
Clatskanie 121 000 0 — 4 5 5
Batteries: WIL — Deloe and a catcher. CLT — Thomas and McClure.
Game 2
TIGERS 10, BULLDOGS 9
Willamina 420 100 2 — 9 7 5
Clatskanie 206 001 1 — 10 9 4
Batteries: WIL — Deloe and a catcher. CLT — Thomas and McClure
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Game 1
At Wheeler Field
RED DEVILS 15, BLAZERS 2
Lower Columbia 400 022 007 — 15 10 0
Centralia 000 000 020 — 2 0 3
Batteries: LCC — Mi. Schwarz, Munger (7), Sheldon (9) and Stransky. CEN — Beairsto, Kamaunu (5), Geertsen (7), Dow (8), Giuntoli (9) and Osberg.
Game 2
RED DEVILS 10, BLAZERS 6 (7 innings)
Lower Columbia 132 000 4 — 10 13 2
Centralia 030 011 1 — 6 7 0
Batteries: LCC — Pitts, Schueller (3), Elske (7) and Stransky. CEN — Adams, Yates (3), Patterson (7) and Taggart.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Game 1
RED DEVILS 16, BLAZERS 6 (8 innings)
Centralia 023 000 10X — 6 9 4
Lower Columbia 020 541 31X — 16 19 0
Batteries: CEN — Keller, Ruminski (5), Matsen (7) and Taggart. LCC — Oram, Williamson (3), Wells (7) and Stransky, Jester.
Game 2
RED DEVILS 1, BLAZERS 0 (7 innings)
Centralia 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Lower Columbia 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Batteries: CEN — Obst and Taggart. LCC — Marcum and Stransky.