Area box scores

WEST COAST LEAGUE
At Story Field
KNIGHTS 4, BLACK BEARS 2
Corvallis 300 000 010 — 4 4 1
Cowlitz 001 100 000 — 2 4 3
WP: Wiese (2-0). LP: Angeroth (0-1). SV: Reynolds (1)
Parker Esary has come a long way since her days as a standout athlete at Kalama High School.
The 28th annual Bud Clary War of the Border Tournament is about to return to area courts in all of its glory. After a back-to-back summers of …
The Port Angeles Lefties can now claim a feat that both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants failed at: signing Golden Tate.
Basketball players hoping to improve their handles before next winter will have the opportunity to pound the hardwood Sunday at Mount Solo Mid…
CASTLE ROCK — Rural Baseball Inc. did its best impression of dirt in a lifeless start, but roared back to tie things up and beat LCBC AA Compe…
CASTLE ROCK — LCBC AAA Hilander Dental got back at Rural Baseball Inc., on its AA brethren’s behalf, downing the Dirtbags 7-0 at Castle Rock o…
Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.
On a field with no name a gang of ballplayers set out to make a name for themselves Sunday during an inter-program kerfuffle between Competiti…
It took a gaggle of self-proclaimed “idiots” to break the legendary curse of the Bambino in bean town so it stands to reason the Cowlitz Black…
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Lower Columbia College baseball game suffered a heartbreaker on Saturday night. After beating Skagit Valley in the mornin…
