Apple Cup Hoops: Resurgent Huskies set to welcome reeling Cougs

Don’t look now, but the UW men’s basketball team might just be the most dangerous 3-11 team in America. And there’s one reason why.
“Everybody’s feeling way more confident in their play,” sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis said Friday. “We’re making shots. Once we have confidence and we’re making our shots, we get rolling.”
It’s easy to see where that confidence is coming from. Two weeks ago, the Huskies may have been the most dismal team in Division I, sitting at 1-10 with a lone win over Seattle U way back in early December and four losses by 20 points or more.
Then, the turnaround began. UW gave top-of-the-league UCLA all it could handle, taking a 10-point lead into halftime before fading in a five-point loss. Instead of being a flash in the pan — like Washington’s three-point loss to Oregon, which was followed up by a woeful defeat at the hands of Montana — the Huskies began building momentum for the first time since COVID-19 shutdown the 2019-20 season.
First, Washington stormed back from a halftime deficit to beat Colorado 84-80 for its first Pac-12 win. Then the Dawgs did it again four days later, ending their game against Utah on a 7-0 run in the final 90 seconds to win 83-79.
Now, as the Huskies get ready to host Washington State for the first of two Apple Cup matchups this season, they’re in an entirely new situation for the year: they’re rolling.
It’s not hard to see how this team is different from the one that started the season back in November. In the beginning of the year, UW’s offense was largely the Quade Green Show, and when it wasn’t, it was even worse. The point guard led the Huskies in scoring in five of their first eight games. In the three games he didn’t, they averaged under 60 points.
Recently, though, that’s changed. Washington has had three different players — Green, Marcus Tsohonis, and Jamal Bey — lead the team in scoring in the past three games, all with at least 25 points. Junior transfer Erik Stevenson is averaging 17.8 points per game in the past five games, averaging 3.8 in his first nine.
In its first 10 games of the season, there were seven times a UW player not named Quade Green scored 15 points or more. In the past two weeks alone, that number is already six.
“We’ve got guys all around that can score,” Tsohonis said. “Once we get a hot hand, whoever it is, we feed him. We’re not going to run away from the hot hand. When we see that one of us is making shots, we’re going to look for him, try to get him open. We’re just playing off each other.”
Last game against the Utes, that guy was Bey. After averaging just 5.0 points per game in the first eight games, the junior guard started to find his shot in 2021, before going off for 28 points on 10-of-11 shooting last Sunday.
“He was playing really well up to that point, and then he just exploded,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “That’s what great players do.”
And while the numbers haven’t reflected it much yet, Hopkins is seeing the offensive improvement bleed over onto the defensive side of the ball. The Huskies still have one of the worst defenses in the Pac-12 in terms of points allowed per game — a number that’s actually gone up in the past two weeks — but they’ve cut down on their fouling, and against Utah had one of the best games limiting opposing offensive rebounds.
Part of that has come out of a shift away from the 2-3 zone. The Dawgs are still using Hopkins’ trademark defense more often than not, but have started to throw in more man-on-man looks, along with other schemes to keep opposing offenses off-balance.
“We had a lot of new players in the zone, we were struggling rebounding-wise,” Hopkins said. You’re always trying to evolve and get better. This team might not be able to play the way the last couple teams have been able to play. We’re different — different size, different positions, different experience. So we’ve tried to be creative.”
Now, Washington finds itself matched up against a team in a completely opposite scenario. WSU opened its season by reeling off eight straight wins, but has dropped six games in a row and seven of its past eight.
The Cougars won both Apple Cup matchups last year, including a 78-74 thriller at Hec Ed than ended with WSU’s Noah Williams — a Seattle native — emphatically telling the crowd that Seattle was, in fact, his city as he walked off the court.
“Last year they got our number, but we’re prepared,” Tsohonis said. “It’s going to be a good game.”
Tip-off Sunday is set for 5 p.m., and the game will air on Pac-12 Networks. The Daily News will provide live game coverage online and in Tuesday’s newspaper.