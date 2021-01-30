Apple Cup Hoops: Resurgent Huskies set to welcome reeling Cougs

It’s not hard to see how this team is different from the one that started the season back in November. In the beginning of the year, UW’s offense was largely the Quade Green Show, and when it wasn’t, it was even worse. The point guard led the Huskies in scoring in five of their first eight games. In the three games he didn’t, they averaged under 60 points.

Recently, though, that’s changed. Washington has had three different players — Green, Marcus Tsohonis, and Jamal Bey — lead the team in scoring in the past three games, all with at least 25 points. Junior transfer Erik Stevenson is averaging 17.8 points per game in the past five games, averaging 3.8 in his first nine.

In its first 10 games of the season, there were seven times a UW player not named Quade Green scored 15 points or more. In the past two weeks alone, that number is already six.

“We’ve got guys all around that can score,” Tsohonis said. “Once we get a hot hand, whoever it is, we feed him. We’re not going to run away from the hot hand. When we see that one of us is making shots, we’re going to look for him, try to get him open. We’re just playing off each other.”