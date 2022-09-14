 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP High School Football Polls

Toledo Football Glass rush

Toledo's Geoffrey Glass (22) looks to break free from a Raymond-South Bend defender during a road game in South Bend on Sept. 2.

 Eric Trent for The Daily News

3A

1: Yelm

2: O'Dea

3: Bellevue

4:Eastside Catholic

5:Kennewick

6: Garfield

7: Lincoln (Tacoma)

8: Rainier Beach

9: Lakes

10: Stanwood

Next in line: Monroe

2A

1: Lynden

2: Tumwater

3: Prosser

(tie) Enumclaw

5: North Kitsap

6: Sedro-Woolley

7: W.F. West

8: Othello

9: Anacortes

10: Fife

Next in line: Burlington-Edison

1A

1: Royal

2: Eatonville

3: King's

4: Lakeside (9-Mile Falls)

5: Nooksack Valley

6: Tenino

7: Lynden Christian

8: Toppenish

9: Freeman

10: La Center

Next in line: Zillah

2B

1: Napavine

2: Okanogan

3: Onalaska

4: Forks

5: Liberty (Spangle)

6: Adna

7: Raymond-South Bend

8: Davenport

9: River View

10: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague

Next in line: Toledo

1B

1: Odessa

2: Wilbur-Creston (tie)

Neah Bah

4: Almira/Coulee-Hartline

5: DeSales (Walla Walla)

(tie) Mossyrock

Next in line: Naselle

