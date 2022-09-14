AP High School Football Polls

3A
1: Yelm
2: O'Dea
3: Bellevue
4:Eastside Catholic
5:Kennewick
6: Garfield
7: Lincoln (Tacoma)
8: Rainier Beach
9: Lakes
10: Stanwood
Next in line: Monroe
2A
1: Lynden
2: Tumwater
3: Prosser
(tie) Enumclaw
5: North Kitsap
6: Sedro-Woolley
7: W.F. West
8: Othello
9: Anacortes
10: Fife
Next in line: Burlington-Edison
1A
1: Royal
2: Eatonville
3: King's
4: Lakeside (9-Mile Falls)
5: Nooksack Valley
6: Tenino
7: Lynden Christian
8: Toppenish
9: Freeman
10: La Center
Next in line: Zillah
2B
1: Napavine
2: Okanogan
3: Onalaska
4: Forks
5: Liberty (Spangle)
6: Adna
7: Raymond-South Bend
8: Davenport
9: River View
10: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague
Next in line: Toledo
1B
1: Odessa
2: Wilbur-Creston (tie)
Neah Bah
4: Almira/Coulee-Hartline
5: DeSales (Walla Walla)
(tie) Mossyrock
Next in line: Naselle