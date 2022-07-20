 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
American Legion

American Legion: Miller goes the distance, Hilander Dental flosses NW Stars

  • 0
LCBC Drew Miller

LCBC's Drew Miller throws a pitch against Showtime North during the Cowlitz Classic at David Story Field on Saturday, June 19.

 Ryan Peerboom, The Daily Nws

VANCOUVER — Hilander Dental got back to the basics Tuesday and parlayed those fundamentals into a 11-3 win over NW Star Academy, with Drew Miller tossing a nine-inning complete game for the victory.

Miller scattered 11 hits and diluted the Star offense with 15 strikeouts and zero free passes on the day. The Lower Columbia Baseball Club defense backed their pitcher up in the field, making just one error along the way.

The Dentists plated three runs in the first inning and got all the cushion they’d need in the top of the sixth when they scored one more. A five spot in the seventh and two more in the top of the ninth put NW Star Academy in a black hole they never came close to escaping.

Carson Ness led Hilander Dental at the plate with a 3-for-4 day. Jackson Rohl went 2-for-3 in the win while Jackson Toms and Corbin Jensen each clubbed RBI doubles. Kjell Guttormsen brought two runs home with a double of his own.

People are also reading…

Hilander Dental will open up play at the Portland Showcase on Thursday at 2 p.m. against Rival Baseball Club at Pacific University.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davison leads Celtics past Grizzlies in Summer League play

JD Davison had 28 points and 10 assists, Juhann Begarin added 19 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-91 on Thursday for their third straight victory in the NBA Summer League. Davison, the 53rd pick in the draft, made 5 of 6 field goals in the first half and scored 19 points to help Boston (3-1) take a 51-39 lead. Davison finished 9 of 14 overall, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Justin Jackson added 16 points, Brodric Thomas had 13, and Trevion Williams finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ziaire Williams scored 21 points for Memphis (2-2).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News