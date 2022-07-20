American Legion: Miller goes the distance, Hilander Dental flosses NW Stars

VANCOUVER — Hilander Dental got back to the basics Tuesday and parlayed those fundamentals into a 11-3 win over NW Star Academy, with Drew Miller tossing a nine-inning complete game for the victory.

Miller scattered 11 hits and diluted the Star offense with 15 strikeouts and zero free passes on the day. The Lower Columbia Baseball Club defense backed their pitcher up in the field, making just one error along the way.

The Dentists plated three runs in the first inning and got all the cushion they’d need in the top of the sixth when they scored one more. A five spot in the seventh and two more in the top of the ninth put NW Star Academy in a black hole they never came close to escaping.

Carson Ness led Hilander Dental at the plate with a 3-for-4 day. Jackson Rohl went 2-for-3 in the win while Jackson Toms and Corbin Jensen each clubbed RBI doubles. Kjell Guttormsen brought two runs home with a double of his own.

Hilander Dental will open up play at the Portland Showcase on Thursday at 2 p.m. against Rival Baseball Club at Pacific University.