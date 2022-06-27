American Legion: Hilander Dental takes a bite out of Jesuit at NW Wood Bat Invite

BEAVERTON — The boys of summer from Hilander Dental enjoyed a sweltering Saturday at the park with a 3-1 win over Jesuit in the Northwest Wood Bat Invitational. Unfortunately for the Dentists, the rest of the weekend wasn’t quite as fun.

The American Legion baseball squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club took out the Jesuits at Westview High School with the help of a gem from Camden Wheatley on the bump. Wheatley pitched a complete game without allowing any earned runs, while scattering seven hits to pick up the win. Trenton Lamb braved the heat beneath the tools of ignorance as the other half of the winning battery.

Hilander Dental had a slow night at the plate but leveraged their three hits and a couple of Jesuit errors to plate three runs, scoring two in the fifth and one more in the sixth. Drew Miller led the Dentists at the plate with an RBI double.

The LCBC senior legion team opened the NW Wood Bat Invite with an 11-6 win over Clackamas on Thursday, but their wapping sticks went silent on both ends of their wins.

On Friday the Dentists were skunked 7-0 by the Portland Barbers. Fisher Wassell and Corbin Jensen led the LCBC team with one double each. With just five hits as a team Hilander Dental still managed to strand 11 runners on base, including seven who had reached scoring position.

Austin Lindquist started the game for LCBC and allowed just one run in the first three innings before the Barbers got their razors ready and started letting the fur fly.

After rebounding for their win over Jesuit on Saturday, the Dentists found another cavity Sunday when they fell 4-1 to the Vancouver Mavericks.

Jackson Rohl took care of the first four innings of hurling duties, allowing just one hit and keeping the Mavs off the scoreboard. In the end it was a four-run top of the seventh inning that pushed Vancouver over their foes from Lower Columbia.

Fisher Wassell led Hilander Dental with two hits against the Mavs.

Hilander Dental is scheduled to host Centralia American Legion at Story Field, Tuesday, at 11 a.m.

