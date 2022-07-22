American Legion: Hilander Dental runs out of time, settles for tie at Portland Showcase

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Hilander Dental boys put together an inspired comeback in the opening round of the Portland Showcase on Thursday and appeared poised to steal a win from Rival Baseball Club. In the end, though, the senior American Legion squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club wound up kissing their sister instead — that is to say the Dentists were forced to settle for a tie with the Rival club 10-10 when the tournament’ time limit took effect on the diamond at Pacific University.

Rival Baseball took an early lead in the contest, plating one run in the first and five more in the second frame to go up 6-0. The Dentists’ offense woke up in the third inning, notching five runs of their own but Rival went off for another four runs in the bottom of the third to push their advantage back out to 10-5.

That’s when Hilander Dental put their comeback into high gear.

Carson Ness entered the game in relief to help close out an ugly third inning for the Dentists and shut down the Rival offense for the final three innings. Ness finished with 3 ⅓ shutout innings to his credit.

That fireman effort from Ness opened the door for Hilander Dental to start swinging the sticks and hacking away at their deficit. After going down without a run in the fourth inning the Dentists put up three runs in the fifth and then added two more in the sixth to knot the game up at 10-10.

Corbin Jensen led the LCBC offense by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Austin Lindquist chipped in with a 2-for-3 effort that included a two-RBI double. Dominic Curl also stroked a two-RBI double and Drew Miller drove in another run with a double of his own.

With all of the momentum on their side and one more turn at bat in their plans, the Dentists were forced to settle for the old familial smooch when the time limit reared its ugly head in the sixth inning.

Hilander Dental was scheduled to continue their run through the Portland Showcase with a game against the Seattle Wave at Clackamas High School on Friday.