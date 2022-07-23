 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Legion

American Legion: Hilander Dental overrun by Seattle Wave at Portland Showcase

Baseball in the grass stock

A baseball enjoys the thrill of the grass at a local ballpark.

 Jordan Nailon

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s American Legion team found it tough to stay above water Friday in a 7-1 loss to a powerful Seattle Wave side at the Portland Showcase.

The Wave took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but the Dentists answered back with one of their own in the bottom of the second when Austin Lindquist stroked an RBI double.

Unfortunately for the LCBC boys, that burst of offense was all she wrote.

Camden Wheatley got the start for Hilander Dental and ran into trouble in the third inning when Seattle plated three runs. The Wave added three more in the fifth inning for insurance purposes.

Fisher Wassell led LCBC at the plate with a 3-for-3 day.

Hilander Dental was scheduled to play the Redmond Dudes on Saturday at Linfield University in the Portland Showcase.

