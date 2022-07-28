American Legion: Dentists drop Bend Bosses

BEND, Ore. — LCBC’s Hilander Dental kicked off its final series of the season on the right foot with a 4-2 come-from-behind win over Boss Baseball in Bend on Wednesday.

The Dentists fell behind 2-0 after the Bosses scored runs in the second and third and trailed 2-1 heading into the seventh. But the bats came alive at the right time for Lower Columbia Baseball Club as they knocked home three runs in the top of the seventh to take their first lead of the game before holding on in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

Corbin Jensen was hot at the plate, racking up a trio of hits in a 3-for-4 day. Dominic Curl went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a pair of runs, Jackson Rohl also finished 2-for-3 with a double and Kolten Lindstrom finished 2-for-4.

But LCBC wouldn’t have been in position to pick up the win if not for a dominant performance on the mound from Drew Miller. Miller tossed a complete game and tallied eight strikeouts while surrendering just seven hits to pick up the win.

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s senior squad was back in action against Bend on Thursday evening in their season finale.