American Legion: Dentists downed by Slammers in Denver

Lakewood took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the LCBC American Legion squad began to claw back in the top of third when they scored one run. The Dentists added one run in the fourth, another in the fifth and one more in the sixth but couldn’t hold their water on defense as the Slammers plated two runs in the fourth and another pair in the bottom of the sixth to stake out the final difference.