American Legion: Dentists downed by Slammers in Denver

DENVER — The Summer Palooza left the Hilander Dental contingent all tuckered out after a 6-4 loss to the Lakewood Slammer on Saturday.
Lakewood took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the LCBC American Legion squad began to claw back in the top of third when they scored one run. The Dentists added one run in the fourth, another in the fifth and one more in the sixth but couldn’t hold their water on defense as the Slammers plated two runs in the fourth and another pair in the bottom of the sixth to stake out the final difference.
Austin Lindquist went the distance on the hill for LCBC, allowing six earned runs on nine hits. Trenton Lamb earned a nod from head coach Joe Bair for his defensive efforts in left field.
Eddie Gould led the way at the plate for Hilander Dental, going 3-for-4 with an RBI triple. Dominic Curl turned in a 2-for-2 day with a double for the Dentists.
Hilander Dental is slated to play NW Star Academy at Clark College on Tuesday at 5 p.m.