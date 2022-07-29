American Legion: Dentists beat Bosses in season finale

BEND — LCBC AAA Hilander Dental used a breakout inning to finish its season on a high note, dropping Boss Baseball 10-8 to cap their final series of the season.

Boss slowly built up a lead throughout the game, starting with a pair of runs in the home half of the first before adding another in the third and one more in the fourth.

LCBC broke onto the scoreboard with its first run in the fifth inning, but the Bosses added two more to extend their lead to 6-1.

The Dentists finally woke up in the sixth, and they did so in exciting fashion, hanging nine runs on the board to take control before holding off the Bosses to hand onto the win.

Camden Wheatley and Dominic Curl both lead the way at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a double apiece. Kolten Lindstrom was a perfect 2-for-2 and knocked in a pair of runs while Jackson Toms bashed a two-run double and Kjell Guttormsen also doubled for LCBC at the dish.

Wheatley also took over in relief in the sixth inning for LCBC and picked up the win before turning it over to Kolten Lindstrom who nabbed the save in the seventh.