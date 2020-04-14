American Legion cancels World Series

This year, more than ever, baseball has become the waiting game.
More than back to back bases-on-balls and slow walks to the mound by angry managers. More than compounding infield errors and kids on the bench who can’t find their glove. It is COVID-19, the opponent of us all, that has halted the action and sent all speculative spectators home without a souvenir, or even a new memory to help them bide their time.
Last week high school baseball and softball in Washington and Oregon were both given the axe by their respective governing bodies. The blow was devastating to student-athletes even if that particular outcome had become more or less predictable in the weeks leading up to the official decision.
But in baseball, of course, hope springs eternal. One of the prevailing veins of optimism expressed by area baseball coaches and players in the aftermath of last week’s high school cancellations hinges upon the prospects of summer ball. The glass-half-full thought is that many of those athletes could use those seasons to recoup some of their lost opportunities on the diamond.
“The biggest thing we’re trying to do is give those kids who lost their high school baseball season a chance to go out there and play the game that they love,” noted Joe Bair of Lower Columbia Baseball Club. “The only thing stopping us from playing baseball this summer is the Governor saying that we can’t.”
However, the traditional American Legion outfit out of Longview is faced with another conundrum this year as they try to wait out coronavirus – The American Legion has cancelled the 2020 season.
Last week the Americanism Commission moved to call off their Regional and World series tournaments that would have taken place in July and August.
In a press release on the American Legion website Americanism Commission member Richard Anderson noted, “These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
And the developments continued to come in quickly.
“The District commissioner called right after that. He said, ‘We’re still going to try to do a state tournament and literally the next day we got an email from the State Commissioner who said we aren’t going to have a state tournament this year and do not participate in anything wearing the American Legion logo.”
Alternately, American Legion state tournaments are still scheduled in Oregon and Idaho, but that doesn’t mean much for the boys playing on the north side of the Lower Columbia. With that development in mind Bair is working hard to figure out another path forward in the event that social distancing standards are relaxed in the summer. The biggest obstacles created by the change of affiliation will involve insurance and league play.
At this juncture Bair believes there are at least two options available to the program, which typically fields between one and three teams of 16-18 year olds. Bair says LCBC will likely join the ranks of the Southwest Washington Senior Babe Ruth circuit. Either that, or they will practice a real tradition of Americanism and go independent.
No matter which route they choose for this year’s COVID-19 altered summer, Bair insists the change will be a temporary move.
“Our affiliation is going to change. We’re going to be back with American Legion next year. We’ve built a really good relationship with them but it is a one year break because we just can’t do it. American Legion has cancelled their season,” Bair explained.
The LCBC skipper noted that he’s happy the Babe Ruth organization has opted to take a wait-and-see approach so that kids might still have a place to play. If everything goes according to plan Bair says the LCBC teams could be practicing in May. He noted that his team is supposed to open their summer slate with a three-game series in Bend near Memorial Day.
While summer ball tries to figure out how to hit the ground rolling the regular Babe Ruth leagues for 13-15 year olds have already been watching their seasons waste away. While there is no official postponement by Babe Ruth as an organization the River City baseball club has been on hold since mid-March. A hybrid league consisting of Babe Ruth and independent teams from Washington and Oregon, River City plays its games at Roy Morse Park in West Longview.
“We’re more on the same thing as the Parks and Rec. They are stopping us from using the facilities right now,” Ryan Brown of River City Baseball explained.
Brown says there’s a tentative plan in place that would prevent the league from losing any games by pushing the regular season into June and July. That doesn’t mean that some parents haven’t expressed concerns.
“We do have a couple people that have asked for refunds just because of the virus and they’re not going to play this year but that’s about four out of about 170 players in the program,” Brown noted. “Most of them are okay with waiting and just waiting to play this summer. People have been pretty understanding.”
River City even has a 16U summer club team that’s supposed to start playing around Memorial Day. Brown says there have only been minimal changes necessary to that team’s schedule so far. He added that in a best-case scenario the 13-15 year old league could begin practicing in early to mid-May with games starting in June. Overall, the goal is to try to keep things as normal as possible while following the rules.
“If the Parks and Rec give us the okay we’re going to go practice,” Brown said.
Kelso Babe Ruth is in a similar holding pattern to their counterpart in Longview. That is to say, the Hilanders are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping to take the field sooner than later.
“Babe Ruth is still a go. I have been talking to my regional commissioner and it looks like they will back up the states, regionals, and world series and make the summer more for league play,” explained Travis Keele of Kelso Babe Ruth. “It can’t really open until the May 1st date the President put out there.”
The next two weeks will put players and parents to the test as they continue to follow stay-at-home orders while attempting to not drive each other bonkers.
“Kids and parents for the most part want to play but know that we can’t,” added Keele. “Many are frustrated for other reasons. Players want to play bad.”
Kelso High School baseball coach Tom D’Aboy likes to keep his players close during the summer. As such, he runs a pair of 16-18 year old independent travel ball programs in order to provide his varsity stars of the future a place to develop their skills along with an uneven tan.
This summer though, D’Aboy isn’t sure what the summer months will look like for the boys in blue and yellow.
“At this point there’s still such an unknown about what we’ll be able to do and what facilities we might have,” noted D’Aboy.
The Hilanders’ skipper, who also teaches at the High School, says he’s worried that restrictions on in-school instruction could spell trouble for teams that use fields and facilities on school grounds.
“Right now, with school going through June 19 and we’re doing distance learning until then, that says to me that if we can’t be in the classroom teaching kids I don’t know what they’re going to say about being outside and coaching baseball,” D’Aboy said.
After losing his entire high school season, and a crop of seniors who never got to say goodbye, D’Aboy sounds wary of the disappointment that would be brought on by additional COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’m hopeful and cautiously optimistic because I love the kids that I coach,” D’Aboy said. “And the 45 kids that are in my program, my heart breaks for them because we should be in the middle of a great season and looking to make a run.”
