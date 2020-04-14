American Legion cancels World Series

However, the traditional American Legion outfit out of Longview is faced with another conundrum this year as they try to wait out coronavirus – The American Legion has cancelled the 2020 season.

Last week the Americanism Commission moved to call off their Regional and World series tournaments that would have taken place in July and August.

In a press release on the American Legion website Americanism Commission member Richard Anderson noted, “These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”

And the developments continued to come in quickly.

“The District commissioner called right after that. He said, ‘We’re still going to try to do a state tournament and literally the next day we got an email from the State Commissioner who said we aren’t going to have a state tournament this year and do not participate in anything wearing the American Legion logo.”