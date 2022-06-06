American Legion Baseball: Hilander Dental splits with Mavericks

CAMAS — It was like a trip to the ice cream parlor for the Hilander Dentists when they made like a banana and split with the Vancouver Mavericks on Sunday. The senior Lower Columbia Baseball Club took the opener by a score of 7-6 before suffering a bit of a tooth ache in an 11-4 loss to wrap the doubleheader.

In the first game Kolten Lindstrom picked up the win on the bump for the Dentists, pitching five innings with just one run allowed. Drew Miller finished the final two innings, but made it interesting as Vancouver plated five runs in their comeback attempt.

Carson Ness led Hilander Dental at the plate with a 3-for-4 day that included a double. Lindstrom helped himself out with a pair of hits that included a double and three RBIs.

The Dentists picked up four runs in the first inning and added three all-important insurance runs in the bottom half of the sixth frame.

Jackson Rohl notched a double for LCBC, while Samson Gentry added an RBI single and three stolen bases.

The nightcap was no cherry on top for the Dentists as their hosts from Vancouver tallied six runs in their final two at bats to run away with the league win and the series win.

It wasn’t all bad news for the visitors, though, as Corbin Jensen launched a solo home run for LCBC. Drew Miller turned in a 2-for-2 effort at the plate and Austin Lindquist added a double.

Hilander Dental (1-2) is slated to play a doubleheader on Sunday against Eastside Legion in Portland.

