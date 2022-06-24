American Legion Baseball: Hilander Dental brings the lumber to Beaverton

BEAVERTON — It didn’t take Hilander Dental long to find the sweet spot Thursday as they opened up the Northwest Wood Bat Invite with an 11-6 win over Clackamas in non-league American Legion baseball action at Sunset High School.

Swinging the old hickory sticks the Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior legion squad plated seven runs in the seventh inning to provide all the cushion it would need to log a win in the tournament opener. Kolten Lindstrom led the Dentists in the chalked box, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Drew Miller and Jackson Rohl both banged out triples that plated three runs each to help the Hilander Dental carve out their lasting lead.

After plating a run in the second and another in the third, LCBC scored two more in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. Clackamas answered back with three runs in the sixth and then tacked on three more in the bottom of the seventh to put the Dentists’ insurance to the test.

Lindstrom handled the primary pitching duties for LCBC, striking out eight batters and allowing zero earned runs over 5 2/3 innings on the bump. Austin Lindquist and Carson Ness combined to pick up the final four outs of the contest for the Dentists.

Hilander Dental was set to play the Portland Barbers on Friday at the Northwest Wood Bat Invite at Beaverton High School.

