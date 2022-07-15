American Legion Baseball: Dentists split Thursday slate

DENVER — LCBC’s Hilander Dental hit the road a crossed a few state to take park in the Summer Palooza Tournament in Denver, Colo. and split their opening slate of games on Thursday, picking up a blowout win and falling late in their follow up.

The Dentists opened against the Denver Slammers and showed the home team that making the trip was worth it with a 10-0 win in five innings.

The Dentists opened the Tournament with three runs in the home half of their first inning and followed with a five run third inning to take an 8-0 advantage before closing out the run-rule win with two more in the fourth.

Carson Ness and Jackson Rohl both tallied RBI triples at the dish while Dominic Curl added a two-run double and Corbin Jensen knocked in two on a single to lead LCBC’s offense.

Rohl was lights out on the mound, pitching a complete game and allowing three hits in a shutout win while Trenton Lamb put together a stellar performance behind the plate at catcher.

The Dentists followed the big win with a 9-4 loss to the Wichita River Bandits later on Thursday.

LCBC jumped on top again with two runs in the first, but the Bandits responded with five runs in the next two frames to take control of the game despite getting outhit 9-8 by the Dentists.

Drew Miller, Eddie Gould, Samson Gentry and Curl each tallied two hits apiece in the loss.

LCBC kept on rolling at the Summer Palooza against Rock Canyon High School at 9 a.m. Friday.