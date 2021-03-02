Alumni update: Daugherty leading SUU through Big Sky campaign; T-Birds to host Hansen, PSU

Seventeen games into her career at Southern Utah, Cherita Daugherty has already established herself as a leader and a weapon for the Thunderbirds.

Daugherty, who went to Southern Utah after playing for Lucas Myers at LCC, is currently second on the Thunderbirds’ roster with 31.5 minutes played per game and 12.6 points per game, leads the team with 51 assists and 24 steals, and is third with 75 rebounds.

“She’s honestly just so much better when she’s playing with better players. It just elevates her game,” Myers said.

Those numbers are good enough to slot her into the Big Sky leaderboards for individual stats. She’s currently second in the conference in scoring, and seventh in assists per game (3.1), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5), and free-throw percentage (82.7%)

Daugherty’s stats were boosted by a strong January. The junior hit double-figures in scoring in five of the six games in the month, capped by a season-best 24 points in 42 minutes during a triple-overtime win over Weber State on Jan. 23.

Her last time out on the court — against Northern Arizona on Feb. 27 — Daugherty dropped 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field, adding six assists and six boards in a 97-80 win that snapped a mini two-game losing streak for the T-Birds.