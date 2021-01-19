Alumni report: Sac State, Hector, split with Idaho State

After an extended time away from the court due to COVID-19 complications, the Sacramento State men’s basketball team got back in action in a back-to-back, two-game series against Idaho State. The Hornets dropped the first game 57-56 in overtime Sunday, before coming back and winning the Monday rematch 70-65.

LCC alum Samaad Hector, in his first season with the Hornets, scored seven points and added eight rebounds in the first game, before putting in a season-high 28 minutes off the bench in the second contest, scoring 11 and adding six boards.

On Sunday, Sacramento State found itself down 55-51 with 18 seconds left in overtime, before a Bryce Fowler jumper and an Ethan Esposito steal and three-point play put the Hornets up by one in the blink of an eye. The Bengals inbounded the ball, took it down the court, drew a foul on a layup, and hit the game-tying and go-ahead free throw with five seconds left.

It was a rough ending to an ugly game for the Hornets. Sacramento State, playing for the first time in 13 days, shot 37% from the field and went 7-of-15 from the free-throw line, including going 1-of-4 with the lead in the final 10 minutes.

Monday, the Hornets wouldn’t repeat the same issues, going 9-of-10 from the line in the final 33 seconds.