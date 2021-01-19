Alumni report: Sac State, Hector, split with Idaho State

After an extended time away from the court due to COVID-19 complications, the Sacramento State men’s basketball team got back in action in a back-to-back, two-game series against Idaho State. The Hornets dropped the first game 57-56 in overtime Sunday, before coming back and winning the Monday rematch 70-65.
LCC alum Samaad Hector, in his first season with the Hornets, scored seven points and added eight rebounds in the first game, before putting in a season-high 28 minutes off the bench in the second contest, scoring 11 and adding six boards.
On Sunday, Sacramento State found itself down 55-51 with 18 seconds left in overtime, before a Bryce Fowler jumper and an Ethan Esposito steal and three-point play put the Hornets up by one in the blink of an eye. The Bengals inbounded the ball, took it down the court, drew a foul on a layup, and hit the game-tying and go-ahead free throw with five seconds left.
It was a rough ending to an ugly game for the Hornets. Sacramento State, playing for the first time in 13 days, shot 37% from the field and went 7-of-15 from the free-throw line, including going 1-of-4 with the lead in the final 10 minutes.
Monday, the Hornets wouldn’t repeat the same issues, going 9-of-10 from the line in the final 33 seconds.
Hector, who had made just three three-pointers in the first six games of his Sacramento State career, doubled his total, going 3-for-3 from behind the arc. It’s the fourth time he’s hit three three-pointers in his collegiate career; he did so once as a freshman at LCC and twice in 2020 for the Red Devils.
Over the two-game series, Hector went 7-of-9 from the field to improve his field-goal percentage to 62.5%, second-best on the Sac State roster. His 47 rebounds are also second on the team, and his six made three-pointers are third.
Sacramento State is now set to return for just its second home game of the month, with two contests on the slate against Montana on the slate this weekend. The first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Thursday, and the second for 11:05 a.m. on Saturday.
SUU, Daugherty blow out UTRGV
After grinding out a close win Sunday to start a belated weekend series, the Southern Utah women’s basketball team made much shorter work against Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday night, beating the Vaqueros 92-64.
“Super proud of our execution tonight. We weren’t very pleased with our performance yesterday, but I feel like we came out and set the tempo from the beginning,” head coach Tracy Sanders said.
LCC alum Cherita Daugherty started as a scorer and a distributor, dishing out a team-high seven assists to go along with 11 points. She’s now reached double-digits in points in six of SUU’s past eight contests — averaging 11.6 points per game — and leads the Thunderbirds with 30 assists.
Southern Utah shot the lights out, going 34-of-54 from the floor for its fifth-highest field-goal percentage in school history. The Thunderbirds put up 54 points in the first half, a day after scoring just 45 over the first three quarters.