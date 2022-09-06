Alumni Radar: Kelso's Carter Gaston pitches his way onto Portland Pilots

Kelso graduate Carter Gaston has traded in his blue and gold for a whole lot of purple, landing an offer from the University of Portland to pitch for the Pilots at the Division 1 ranks. And while the hurler has long been successful on the diamond, his landing spot was very much up in the air until midway through the summer.

Like many dusty youngsters, Gaston always had the desire to play baseball at the highest level. Though his ambitions had halted and fizzled away by the time he was able to drive, the shock of COVID-19 made him realize how much he loved the process and the benefits of attaining success on the field. More importantly, the ghost season of 2020 made him realize allowed him to realize precisely what he missed while it was gone.

Once sports started back up Gaston quickly made opposing hitters pay. He was a 2021 3A GSHL Pitcher of the Year, as well as as selection for the 3A GSHL First Team, and the TDN All-Area First Team. Last season, he was awarded the Defensive MVP in the SW WA All-Star game and was again chosen for the TDN All-Area team.

Though he had no offers at the Division 1 level heading into his senior season, it didn’t stop him from pushing himself to be better in an effort to somehow reach his goal. At first he planned on using the junior college route as a backup plan of sorts. He’d toured Lower Columbia College and already had offers from Everett CC and Tacoma CC that provided a bit of insurance.

The junior college offers were justified based on his performance and his stats, but he knew there was more in the tank.

The problem was he was throwing 83-86 miles per hour with his fastball, which is not up to the D1 standards. So he went to a friend of his father’s, got some treatment done to a nagging injury, and saw an uptick in his two-seamer.

After that visit he was throwing 86-89 consistently during his senior year at Kelso High School where he helped the Hilanders make a miracle run into the State tournament. Afterward he signed up for the Cascade Collegiate League, and made the showcase team that plays against teams in the West Coast League. Soon, head coach Ben Krueger invited him to play for an 18U travel ball team, Benz Baseball, which is where he was noticed by the University of Portland.

That first impression wasn’t what he’d hoped it would be, however.

Pitching in a tournament in Pullman, the velocity of his fastball dropped to 83-86, which was a red flag for the University of Portland scout. After the tournament, Gaston called the Pilots and explained the circumstances surrounding that performance. He said he’d been suffering from some arm fatigue after getting some bullpen work in the day prior, and asked for another shot.

When the Pilots agreed to take another look Gaston made good on the opportunity and let the hiss on his fastball do the rest of the talking.

“With all the things that had to take place, I feel like God had a hand in the process to land me at UP for a reason,” Gaston said.

With Gaston now committed to the University of Portland, he won’t be moving too far from his old stomping grounds at Rister Field.

“(It’s) refreshing to stay local,” Gaston said. “There will be friends and family in attendance, with the feeling of security but also starting that new life 45 minutes away.”