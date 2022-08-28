Alumni Radar: Andrew Walling inks free agent deal with Philadelphia Phillies

Ever since Andrew Walling first stepped on a baseball diamond, he has enjoyed every minute and he never stopped to look back. Growing up in Cowlitz County (Hometown: Castle Rock) he was blessed by the trappings of a baseball-rich community. Walling was ranked second in the state of Washington - and 285th nationally - while attending R.A. Long High School late in the last decade, where he was a four-year letter-winner. He also earned first-team All-League honors during three seasons.

All these years later, Walling is still looking forward to what comes next. And this time he'll be bringing home some spending money to do it.

If you haven’t heard, Walling has signed a professional contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, joining a small fraternity of Lumberjacks to play in Minor League Baseball. The most recent Jack to make the jump to pro ball was Scott Nicholson, who was drafted our of Oregon State in the eighth round by the Colorado Rockies in 2001.

A 2018 graduate of R.A. Long, Walling was a do-it-all type player until his days at Oregon State. That’s when the struggles and dedication collided. While he was with the Beavers the southpaw had to undergo Tommy John surgery, pushing him to toward the decision to give up his bat and turn all of his attention toward pitching.

For any baseball player, the recovery from Tommy John can be simultaneously overwhelming and tedious. After the surgery they are allowed to lightly toss a baseball without a wind-up for four or five months. After six they can use a wind-up in moderation, and after seven months pitchers can finally return to the mound.

It's a long, complicated process fraught with setbacks, but it didn’t stop Walling from persevering and continuing to play the game he's always loved.

While at Oregon State, things didn’t break in Walling’s favor, and then as many athletes have come to remember it — “COVID happened." But for Walling, he took that break in the action as an opportunity to grow. It also allowed him to draw up a new path forward.

That path took him to Eastern Oklahoma State, a junior college where he'd be more likely to get real mound time. In one year, he went 10-2 with 69.2 innings pitched, registering a 2.45 ERA and 107 strikeouts. When he moved along to Mississippi State in 2022, Walling cranked his velocity up beyond 95 miles per hour but appeared in only three games while battling through the worst kind of anxiety a pitcher fan encounter.

Walling had the dreaded yips, an unspeakable condition that leaves a player without confidence in their ability to command the baseball. Still, he never looked for an escape route.

“At the end of the year, the yips had come and gone,” Walling said.

At the beginning of the summer, Walling was playing for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League, where he appeared in 11 games. Along the way he put together a 4.73 ERA across 13.1 innings while striking out 16 batters. Then at the end of the second day of the MLB Draft, he finally got that long-awaited call that every baseball player dreams about.

For Walling, the call came from the Phillies who offered up a free agent contract. He was on a flight to Florida to join the Phillies minor league ranks the very next day.

“I enjoyed my experience at RAL, I want to continue to represent the Jacks and Longview well," Walling said.