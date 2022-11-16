All-League 3A Greater St. Helens League Girls Swimming

Swimmer of the Year
Aubrey Horner, Mt. View
Coach of the Year
Laura Cissna (Farley) Evergreen
First Team
200 Free - Kenzy Ward, Prairie
200 IM - Haley Gunderson, Heritage
50 Free - Madison Wick, Mt. View
100 Fly - Kenzy Ward, Prairie
100 Free - Madison Wick, Mt. View
500 Free - MK Knocx, Mt. View
100 Back - Haley Gunderson, Heritage
100 Breast - Katherine Thornton, Heritage
Second Team
200 Free - Zoe Phed, Prairie
200 IM - Peyton Atkins, Prairie
50 Free - Angie Eugenis, Kelso
100 Fly - Audrey Shillinger, Mt. View
100 Free - Audrey Pentz, Mt. View
500 Free - Addison Demaray, Mt. View
100 Back - Peyton Atkins, Prairie
100 Breast - Addison Harr, Prairie