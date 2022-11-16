 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
3A High School Girls Swimming

All-League 3A Greater St. Helens League Girls Swimming

Kelso swimming Cheering

The Kelso swim team cheers on their teammates in the water during a senior night dual meet with R.A. Long and Mark Morris at Gaither Pool in Kelso, Wednesday, Oct. 19.

 Katelyn Metzger

Swimmer of the Year

Aubrey Horner, Mt. View

Coach of the Year

Laura Cissna (Farley) Evergreen

First Team

200 Free - Kenzy Ward, Prairie

200 IM - Haley Gunderson, Heritage

50 Free - Madison Wick, Mt. View

100 Fly - Kenzy Ward, Prairie

100 Free - Madison Wick, Mt. View

500 Free - MK Knocx, Mt. View

100 Back - Haley Gunderson, Heritage

100 Breast - Katherine Thornton, Heritage

Second Team

200 Free - Zoe Phed, Prairie

200 IM - Peyton Atkins, Prairie

50 Free - Angie Eugenis, Kelso

100 Fly - Audrey Shillinger, Mt. View

100 Free - Audrey Pentz, Mt. View

500 Free - Addison Demaray, Mt. View

100 Back - Peyton Atkins, Prairie

100 Breast - Addison Harr, Prairie

