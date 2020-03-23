ALL-AREA BOYS: On becoming a bench mob

For some the role arrives early and they learn to pick up their teammates at their YMCA games and on the playground. For others the playing time grows scarce as they reach from middle school to high school, or from JV to varsity. No matter how good a player is, the fact remains that one day they will wind up on the bench. Heck, even Vince Carter, a man who once jumped over a 7’2” human being at the Olympics and dunked mercilessly upon his soul, found himself relegated to a bench role in what is likely his final season in the NBA. Before his final exit, though, Carter rose off the bench to a loving roar of the crowd and promptly sank a three-pointer. The applause was a testament to Carter’s success transitioning from a young super star to a veteran player who found a way to maximize his impact from the bench and within the locker room.