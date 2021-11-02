 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2B South Girls Soccer All-League
0 comments
agate

2B South Girls Soccer All-League

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marina Smith toledo girls soccer

Marina Smith flicks a header toward goal off a corner kick in the first half of Toledo's 9-3 win over Ocosta on Sept. 22. Smith added a goal off a corner with her foot in the second half.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

2B South Girls Soccer All-League

MVP: Callie Lawrence, Onalaska

Offensive MVP: Marina Smith, Toledo

Defensive MVP: Brooke Milohov, Kalama

Coach of the Year: Courtney Moore, Toutle Lake

 

1st Team

Keeper: Alex Cleveland-Barrera, Onalaska

Forward: Haliegh Swofford, Toutle Lake

Forward: Brooklyn Sandridge, Onalaska

Forward: Kailey Shipley, Kalama

Midfield: Rose Dillon, Toledo

Midfield: Sophie Given, Kalama

Midfield: Josie Brandenburg, Kalama

Defender: Jaycee Talley, Onalaska

Defender: Ava Beck, Kalama

Defender: Breckin Anderson, Stevenson

2nd Team

Keeper: Daphnie Bybee, Toledo

Midfield: Aria Obias, Stevenson

Midfield: Briza Gallegos, Toledo

Midfield: Cierra Russ, Onalaska

Defender: Elyse DiCristina, Kalama

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News