2B South Girls Soccer All-League
MVP: Callie Lawrence, Onalaska
Offensive MVP: Marina Smith, Toledo
Defensive MVP: Brooke Milohov, Kalama
Coach of the Year: Courtney Moore, Toutle Lake
1st Team
Keeper: Alex Cleveland-Barrera, Onalaska
Forward: Haliegh Swofford, Toutle Lake
Forward: Brooklyn Sandridge, Onalaska
Forward: Kailey Shipley, Kalama
Midfield: Rose Dillon, Toledo
Midfield: Sophie Given, Kalama
Midfield: Josie Brandenburg, Kalama
Defender: Jaycee Talley, Onalaska
Defender: Ava Beck, Kalama
Defender: Breckin Anderson, Stevenson
2nd Team
Keeper: Daphnie Bybee, Toledo