50th Annual Elks Hoop Shoot: Kelso 9-year-old shooting for spot in Hall of Fame

Free throws might not be the flashiest play in basketball, but for 9-year-old Cadence Handy, they’re good enough to win a free trip from Kelso to Chicago.

Wednesday, Handy, her parents, and her younger brother will be flying out to the Windy City for the finals of the 50th annual Elks Hoop Shoot, where she’ll compete against the top shooters from 11 other regions across the country. If she comes out on top of her age group, Handy will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, just like all the winners from previous years.

Before that, dozens of friends and family turned up for Handy at the Elks Lodge on Tuesday, to send her off with balloons, pizza, and cake. That included around 20 members of her respective youth teams — Hilander Hoop Club for basketball, Northwest Illusion for softball — that Rob Dahl, the District Hoop Shoot Director jokingly admitted brought the average age of the Elks meeting down “just a hair.”

The whole process started months ago during basketball season, with a shootout from the charity stripe at a Hilander Hoop Club practice. Handy actually took second on her team, but the winner couldn’t make the next round. That sent Handy through to the local round at Kelso High School, where 15 makes out of 25 shots earned her a spot at Districts in Lacey. Sixteen made shots there sent her to Olympia, and 19 makes in the state’s capital won Handy a place in the regional round in Pasco.

Going up against winners from Alaska, Idaho, and Oregon, Handy fell into a hole early, missing her first three shots, and things didn’t look good.

“Usually when I miss two in a row, I kind of just step back, take a deep breath, and reunite,” she said. “Most of the time it works.”

This time it most definitely did. Handy came back and nailed 22 shots in a row to run away with the title, and earn herself and her family a trip to Chicago.

There, they’ll go to a Chicago White Sox game with all of the other finalists, and take part in a service project tied to the event. Outside of the program, her mother, Brooke Handy, said the itinerary includes a serving of deep dish pizza and a trip to the famous house from Home Alone.

And in the middle of all that, on Saturday, will be a trip to Wintrust Arena — home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky — and 25 free throws, with a very large trophy and a spot in the Hall of Fame on the line.

Entering the final round of the national contest Handy is tied for the top ranking in her age group.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Handy said, holding envelopes from well-wishers. “But I feel loved, I feel thankful. Basically all the things that come with fame.”

