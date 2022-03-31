3A Track & Field: Kelso comes out ahead over Prairie

KELSO — The Kelso track and field team rolled to a pair of wins in a 3A Greater St. Helens League meet-up with Prairie at Joe Stewart Track and Ed Schroeder Field, taking down the Falcons 106-33 in the boys’ meet and 81-68 in the girls.

The Hilanders came away with 22 individual wins and two relay wins, and also set 54 new personal bests as a group.

“We had a great meet today,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “The Kelso-Prairie Meet is always competitive and our athletes were really focused on what they had to do. We had some great performances today.”

The Kelso’s boys had a bigger win as a side, but Josie Settle dominated more than any of the Hilanders. The junior swept the short distances on the track, winning the 100-meter dash in 13.24, the 200-meter dash in 27.37, and the 400 meters in 1:01.89. Then for good measure, she went on the field and won the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 6 inches.

Sadie Schierscher had the Kelso girls’ only other solo win on the track, taking first in the 1,600 meters (5:48. 56). Faith Prsopere, Madison Fowler, Kyra Sanders, and Tony Cowles won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 2:37.60.

Erin Tack let her school record in the javelin remain intact for a week, but still won the event by 40 feet at 139 feet, 3 inches. She also set a new personal best in the shot put with a winning toss of 37 feet, 2 inches. Hanna Kuhn won the discus at 86 feet, 1 inch to make it a sweep of the throws for the Hilanders, and Rielee Gourde won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches).

On the boys’ side, a whole bunch of Hilanders came away with multiple wins. Colby Cooper took first in the 200 (24.40) and the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches). Silas Watkins swept the hurdles, taking first in the 110-meter version (19.76) and the 300-meter variety (48.88).

Kamren Mattison won both the 1,600 (4:49.88) and the 3,200 (9:57.81). Judah Calixte won the long jump (19 feet, 9.25 inches) and Jake Webb won the pole vault (12 feet), and those two teamed up with Naiser Lukas and Luke Prothero to win the 4x100 relay in 48.18.

Brady Phillips had the high mark in the shot put (42 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (112 feet, 3 inches).

Dunthean Siek added a win in the 400 meters for Kelso in 56.81. Norman Hartman won the 800 in 2:07.85, and Henry Hyde came away with a win in the javelin at 131 feet, 10 inches.

“The winning takes care of itself when athletes prepare through practice and come to the meet knowing what they need to do,” Krieder said. “It was fun to see our kids compete and come through today.”

Kelso is set to get spring break off from competition, and will return to the track and the field with a trip down the freeway and up the classification ladder, taking on 4A Skyview on April 12.

