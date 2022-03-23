3A Track and Field: Tack sets new Kelso record, Hilanders run, jump, and throw past BG, Heritage

BATTLE GROUND — The Kelso track and field team had itself a very productive, if slightly wet, day at the office, piling up dual wins, personal bests, and even a school record against Battle Ground and Heritage on Wednesday.

On the boys side, the Hilanders drubbed the Tigers 112-29, and beat the T-Wolves even worse, 126-17. The girls’ scores were a little closer, but Kelso still rode out 84-66 winners over Battle Ground and 97-43 victors against Heritage.

“Our athletes had a great week of workouts and it was fun to see them cash in on that work with their performances,” Kelso coach Joe Kreider said. “We had 45 personal bests marks tonight and a varsity school record set in weather conditions that were not ideal.”

The top story of the day belonged to senior Erin Tack, who followed up her official signing ceremony to throw at Arizona earlier in the week with a school-record throw of 146 feet, 8 inches. She also set a new personal best in the shot put at 36 feet, 1 inch.

Hanna Kuhn won the discus at 91 feet, 3 inches to make it a sweep of the throws for the Hilanders, while Rielee Gourde added another field win in the pole vault at 11 feet even.

Lily Evans swept the distance races, winning the 1,600 meters with a personal-best time of 6:07.73, and finishing first in the 3,200 in 14:16.42. Sadie Schiercher won the 800 in 2:45.05, Maya Swanson took first in the 400 meters (69.34) and Kyra Dieter won the 300-meter hurdles (59.54) to round out the wins for Kelso’s girls.

Kelso’s boys swept the short distances on the track, with Judah Calixte winning the 100-meter dash (11.77), Colby Cooper winning the 200-meter dash (24.63), and Dunthean Siek winning the 400 meters (56.66), with Carve Doehne winning the 110-meter hurdles (18.68). Kamren Mattison took first in the 3200-meter run in 10:34.71.

Calixte, Jake Webb, Luke Prothero, and Hunter Williams teamed up to win the 4x100 meter relay in 48.89, while Siek, Doehne, Marcus Martinez, and Norman Hartman won the 4x400 in 3:54.88.

On the field, Cooper won the long jump at 20 feet, 5 inches, while Calixte won the triple jump at 38 feet, 8 inches, and Webb won the pole vault at 12 and a half feet.

Brady Phillips won both the javelin (122 feet, 1 inch) and the discus (112 feet, 6 inches), while Brody Mackin won the shot put (41 feet, 6.5 inches).

Kelso will host its first league meet next Tuesday, meeting up with Prairie.

“I am excited about this team,” Kreider said. “They have a great attitude and work ethic that is going to lead them to more success.”

