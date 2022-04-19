3A Track and Field: Kelso wins one-way meet over Mountain View, clinches league titles

KELSO — The Kelso track and field team earned its league crowns Tuesday, dominating Mountain View to earn both the boys and girls 3A Greater St. Helens League titles at Joe Stewart Track.

“Our kids did a great job of being dialed into their events to make that happen,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “I am really proud of the way kids rose to the occasion in their individual events and how they supported one another.”

The Kelso girls won running away, 108-29, led by a quartet of wins from Josie Settle who took first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.18), the long jump (17 feet, 10 inches), the high jump (5 feet), and the triple jump (36 feet, 11.5 inches).

On the track, Maya Swanson came away with first-place finishes in the 200 meters (228.25) and the 400 meters (66.06). Ashley Foust won the 300-meter hurdles in 58.18. Sadie Schierscher earned first in the 800 and 1,600 in 2:49.44 and 6:04.50, respectively.

On the field, Rielee Gourde set a new personal best to win the pole vault at 11 feet. Erin Tack took home two-thirds of the throws with wins in the javelin (138 feet, 8 inches) and the shot put (36 feet, 4.5 inches) and Hanna Kuhn came away with the third, winning the discus (92 feet, 4 inches).

On the boys side — where the Hilandrs won 101-43 — it was Judah Calixte leading the way with four first-place finishes. Individually, the junior won the 100-meter dash in 11.69, then moved to the track to win the long jump (19 feet, 5 inches) and the triple jump (39 feet, 7.75 inches). He also led off the Hilanders’ 4x100 relay squad, teaming up with Jake Webb, Naiser Lukas, and Kai Chaney to win with a time of 46.75.

Webb also won the pole vault at 13 feet. The rest of the Kelso boys’ success came on the track. Kamren Mattson swept the distances with wins in the 1,600 (4:56.25) and the 3,200 (10:42.94), and the Hilanders swept the sprints by committee with Colby Cooper winning the 200 (24.75) and Dunthean Siek winning the 400 (56.69) to complement Calixte’s win in the 100.

Kelso will head across the border to the Marshall Campus in Portland for the Benson Tech Invitational on Saturday, then come back to host Evergreen on Tuesday.

