3A State OSAA Baseball: Rainier’s run ends with loss to Pleasant Hill Billies

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — The Columbians ran into a whole heap of trouble in Lane County on Wednesday and wound up on the wrong end of a beatdown by the Pleasant Hill Billies in the first round of the 3A OSAA state baseball tournament. The 11-1 loss brought Rainier’s season to a close, a long way from home and far from where they’d hoped the winds of destiny would propel them.

Rainier managed just one hit in the loser-out contest against the Billies. Pleasant Hill pitcher Caden Richardson went all five innings in the mercy rule abbreviated contest, striking out five batters and walking only one.

Austin Stout picked up the Columbian’s only hit with a double in the fourth inning and was brought home on an RBI by Colby Biddix.

Stout also handled the pitching duties for the Columbians but took the loss after a handful of errors in the field behind him conspired to sink Rainier’s ship. Stout struck out four batters, allowing five hits and six earned runs over 4 ⅔ innings.

After a scoreless first frame, the Billies’ Isaac Stowell swatted a three-run double with two outs in the second inning to help the home team pour it on, with seven runs coming in to score before the final out..

Rainier finishes the season with a record of 13-9. The Columbians will graduate eight seniors including Jayce Womack, Julian Clause, Stone Ware, Kenney Tripp, Hayden Murphy, Gabe Tipton, Jiri Antonu and Robert Clark.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0