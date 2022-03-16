3A Softball: Ugly seventh dooms Kelso at Evergreen

VANCOUVER — The Kelso softball team looked good through seven and a half innings, but a nightmare of a final frame doomed the Hilanders in a 9-8 loss to Evergreen on Wednesday.

Kelso led 8-6 going into the bottom of the seventh, having scored six runs in the final three innings to take a late advantage. But the Plainsmen loaded the bases off of freshman Paityn Mackin, and the wheels fell off the Hilanders’ bus.

One error brought home a run in and kept the rally going. A second tied the game at 8-8.

“That kind of hurt us,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “We could’ve had outs, but we fumbled the ball a bit and didn’t get the outs like we should have.”

One bases-loaded walk later, and Evergreen was celebrating a walk-off win.

Up to that point, Kelso had itself a decent season-opener. Kaydence Mackin took the ball in the start and tossed five innings, allowing just two runs in the first four before running into a bit of trouble in a four-spot of a fifth and handing it off to her freshman sister.

With Hailey Jackson graduated and now at Arizona Christian, the elder Mackin will slot into the role of ace for the Hilanders this season, and according to Sorensen, had a good first outing of it Wednesday.

“She pitched well,” he said. “Pretty consistent for us today, which was nice to see.”

Behind her, the Hilanders started off strong on defense, led Wednesday from left field by sophomore Reegan Perkins in her first varsity start.

Kelso took the lead right away in the top of the first on a two-run homer from Lexi Grumbois. The Plainsmen ground their way back to a tie ballgame with runs in the third and fourth before the Hilanders went off for four more runs in the fifth, sparked by a Grumbois bases-clearing double.

The junior finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs. Maddy Wood had two hits, and Kaci McNew smacked a triple.

Kelso (0-1) was set to host Heritage on Thursday at Tam O’Shanter Park.

