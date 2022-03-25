3A Softball: Prairie gets the better of Kelso in close game

KELSO — Fortunes got better for the Kelso softball team in the scoring column, but not the win column, as the Hilanders fell 7-5 at home to Prairie on Friday in 3A Greater St. Helens League play.

The Falcons put runs up on Kelso starter Kaydence Mackin in each of the first four innings, and while the Hilanders came back nearly every time, they could only get it to a 6-5 deficit before their guests added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Mackin allowed 14 hits in a complete game, and finished with six strikeouts.

Lexi Grumbois led the Kelso offense yet again, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Sydney Parsons went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and freshman Hannah Currence also had a pair of knocks.

With three close losses under his team’s belt, coach Dean Sorensen said he’s hoping the experience will turn out beneficial in the long run.

“They’re playing better,” he said. “We don’t have a whole lot of experience. We have some kids that played last year, but we’ve got a whole lot of new ones, and they’re learning from the veterans. Hopefully they’ll just keep learning and keep getting better.”

Kelso (1-4, 0-3 league) is slated to open next week at Battle Ground on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.