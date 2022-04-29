3A Softball: Kelso whacked by Heritage

KELSO — A rough week came to a rough end for the Kelso softball team at home, in a 17-0 five-inning loss to Heritage.

The Hilanders managed just three hits on the game. Lexi Grumbois had a double in the first inning, and Gracelyn Sessions and Paityn Mackin both hit singles. Kelso didn’t draw any free passes and Heritage didn’t commit any errors; those three were the only three Hilanders on base all game long.

On the other side of things, the Hilanders helped the T-Wolves get on the board early. A fielding error and two walks set the table right off the bat in the top of the first, and set the tone for the way the frame would go. The entire Heritage lineup came to the plate and reached safely before an out was recorded, and the Timberwolves went on to plate 11 runs in the mammoth inning, sending 17 batters up in total.

Heritage wouldn’t score again until a three-spot in the fourth and another in the fifth, the latter coming on back-to-back home runs.

Kelso (4-11) will start play next week at Prairie on Monday.

