3A Softball: Kelso swept by Union

KELSO — The Kelso softball team’s week began on a couple of sour notes Monday, falling to 4A Union 11-4 and 14-0 in a doubleheader at Tam O’Shanter Park.

“It wasn’t a good night for us,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said.

The Hilanders managed just nine hits across 12 innings, and ended the night with a whimper of a shutout, while the Titans blew things out of reach in a hurry in the day’s second game.

“We just couldn’t get our bats going tonight,” Sorensen said.

Union led off Game 1 with a two-run first inning, and added two more in the third and fourth before dropping four in the sixth. Kelso got one back in the third inning, then went to the long ball, with both Paityn and Kaydence Mackin smacking home runs in the same game for the first time this season.

“That was kind of special,” Sorensen said. “That was kind of the highlight.”

Kaydence Mackin went 2-for-3 to lead the Hilanders on the game, adding a single to her homer. She also threw the first six innings in the circle, striking out four, before giving the ball over to her sister for the final three outs.

It went the other way in Game 2, with Paityn Mackin starting, but the freshman quickly ran into trouble. The Titans scored seven runs in the first inning and five in the second, and four outs into the game, Kaydence Mackin was back in the circle to throw the final 3 ⅔ innings.

Sydney Parsons launched a triple for the Hilanders, but other than that, the hosts only managed two more hits in the second game.

Kelso (4-10) will host another 4A opponent in Skyview on Wednesday.

