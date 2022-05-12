3A Softball: Kelso plays spoiler to Evergreen in season finale

VANCOUVER — If the Kelso softball team learned anything this season it was the art of enjoying the bittersweet taste of revenge. And as any veteran of vengeance knows, it’s a dish best served cold.

On Thursday the Lassies put their payback on a silver platter when they defeated Evergreen 15-10 in 3A Greater St. Helens League action and eliminated the Plainsmen from playoff contention. The win simultaneously wrapped up Kelso’s season and avenged a pair of losses earlier in the season.

“That was a must-win for them so we knocked them out,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “We were out of the playoff picture but we could play spoiler and that’s what we ended up doing.”

Rain forced Kelso to play what was originally slated as home game on the road on artificial turf and it took every hit the Lassies had in their barrels to get the job done. The teams combined for 30 hits in the contest and played a game of seesaw to get things started.

“A lot of the Vancouver schools now have turf so that’s kind of a nice back up for us if we want to get any games in in this weird season," Sorensen said. “We had a hitting attack today."

When Evergreen took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first Kelso answered with a run of its own in the bottom half of the frame. Then the Plainsmen put up four runs in the second inning and the Lassies answered back with a four spot of their own. Kelso finally took a lead in the third inning with three runs and ran that advantage out to 10-5 by the end of the fifth inning.

Kaydence Mackin helped Kelso get the offense warmed up with a three-run home run in the second inning. She’d finish the game with two hits and five RBIs.

In a dogfight for the final playoff spot with Mountain View and Heritage, the Plainsmen were not going to roll over and came charging back with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take an 11-10 lead.

That’s when Taylar Huff came up aces for the “home” team. After clubbing the grapefruit to the fence Huff legged out a triple, arriving at third base just in time to see the errant throw go crashing into the fence. And just like that, Huff was off to the races again.

“She slid into home to tie the game at 11. It was kind of a collision at home plate,” Sorensen said. “The catcher took some time to get back on her feet. She took more of the brunt than Taylar did.”

With the game knotted up and the momentum back on its side Kelso figured there was no sense in stopping there and rattled off four more runs to take a 15-11 cushion into the final frame.

Kaydence Mackin picked up the win in the circle for the Lassies, scattering a dozen hits and mixing in a trio of strikeouts.

At the plate, senor catcher Sydney Parsons led the way to redemption with a 5-for-5 night and three RBIs.

“She had it going tonight,” Sorensen noted.

Lexi Grumbois and Paityn Mackin each finished up 3-for-4 in the win. Grumbois’ line included a double while Mackin drove in three runs. Hillary Zimmerman and Gracelyn Sessions each logged two hits for Kelso.

“We told the girls, ‘Hey, let’s just finish strong.’ So we ended with a two-game winning streak and knocking a team out of the postseason,” Sorensen said. “It was kind of nice for the kids, and not just that we knocked them out. They’ve been playing well and that’s what we’ve been talking about.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.