3A Softball: Kelso plates 10 runs to get back on winning note

CAMAS — The Kelso softball team was running out of chances to snap its skid, but the Hilanders did just that on the road at Camas on Wednesday with a 10-6 win.

“We finally broke loose,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “It was a good ballgame.”

Lexi Grumbois set the tone early, leading the game off with a triple and scoring to put the visitors in front.

Grumbois finished her day with a 4-for-4 line at the plate, adding three singles to her final numbers.

“She’s been our hot hitter all year,” Sorensen said. “Not just a hot hitter, but a strong hitter. She smokes the ball; she doesn’t get cheated at the plate, that’s for sure.”

But unlike the Hilanders’ loss to Prairie — when they couldn’t manage anything after a Grumbois run in the top of the first — the bats stayed hot. Kelso added a run in the second and two more in the third, then burst out for five in the fourth, with Kaydence Mackin delivering a two-run home run to blow things open.

The 10 runs Kelso scored Wednesday equaled the Hilanders’ output from their previous six games combined.

“We were just being more consistent,” Sorensen said. “I don’t know, call it a better attitude at the plate, and more confidence.”

Meanwhile, after allowing a run in the bottom of the first inning, freshman Paityn Mackin went on to retire 12 straight Papermakers over the next four innings to let the lead grow and grow.

Camas finally got back on the board with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, then scored two off Kaydence Mackin in her lone inning of work to make the final score look slightly closer.

Paityn Mackin struck out five in six innings of work to earn the win.

On top of her homer, Kaydence Mackin added a double to go 2-for-4, and logged three RBIs.

Mady Wood went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Sydney Parsons smacked a double.

Kelso (5-13, 0-7 league) was slated to wrap up its regular season at home on Thursday against Evergreen.

