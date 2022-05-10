3A Softball: Kelso falls to Prairie

VANCOUVER — The new week didn’t spell a change of fortunes for the Kelso softball team, which fell 10-1 at Prairie on Tuesday.

The Hilanders drew first blood with a run in the top of the first, but the Falcons made the lead be short-lived, dropping a five-spot right off the bat against Kelso starter Paityn Mackin.

Mackin allowed three more runs in the second before her older sister Kaydence stepped in and settled things down in the circle, not allowing anything else out of Prairie until two runs in the sixth.

But with the way the Kelso offense scuffled, the damage was far and away already done. The Hilanders managed just four hits — two from Grace Sessions, and one each from Mady Wood and Paityn Mackin — and struck out 11 times, with every starter save Sessions going down via punchout at least once.

Kelso (4-13, 0-7 league) was set for a matchup with 4A Camas on Wednesday. The Hilanders beat the Papermakers convincingly earlier in the season.

