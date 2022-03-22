3A Softball: Kelso brings big bats north to down North Thurston

LACEY — Fresh off a tough first week of heartbreaking losses, the Kelso softball team broke its early mold in dominating fashion, pouring the offense on in an 18-5 drubbing of North Thurston on Tuesday.

The Hilanders, who had blown two-run leads in the bottom of the seventh inning in each of their first two games of the season, put everything beyond a shadow of a doubt early, scoring 12 runs in the first three innings before adding another in the fifth and five more in the sixth to reach the run-rule threshold.

“It’s tough to lose one-run games back-to-back, but hey, that’s softball,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “That’s just the way it goes sometimes. You just keep fighting your way back, and good things will happen. Just keep doing the little things, and big things will happen, and that’s what they did today.”

Kelso’s lineup put together 16 hits, five of which came in a monster, seven-run third inning where the entire order came up to the plate.

Lexi Grumbois led the Hilanders with a 4-for-5 outing at the plate, driving in six runs. Through three games, the junior is hitting .769.

“She’s been on fire the past three games,” Sorensen said. “We just hope she can keep up that run, she’s such a good athlete.”

But Tuesday evening, she was far from the only Hilander on fire. Lower in the lineup, freshman Hannah Currance, making her first varsity start in left field, went 3-for-3 — including the spark that began the big third-inning rally — with a pair of walks to boot.

“She’s going to be a good one,” Sorenson said. “It’s nice to have her for three more years.”

Kaydence Mackin and Madyson Wood both went 3-for-4, while Gracelyn Sessions put up a 2-for-4 statline.

In the circle, Kelso once again turned to its Mackin sisters. This time around, freshman Paityn Mackin took the start and went three innings, allowing four runs on four hits. In the fourth, she gave the ball over to Kaydence Mackin, who tossed the final three frames and gave up a run on three knocks.

Kelso (1-2) was set to face 4A Skyview on Wednesday, before finally getting its home opener at Tam O’Shanter Park on Friday against Prairie.

