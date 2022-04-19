3A Softball: Kelso bats go down quietly in loss to Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Kelso softball team got a gem out of Kaydence Mackin but couldn’t turn it into much of anything with its own bats, falling 2-0 in a low-scoring 3A GSHL affair to Heritage on Tuesday.

Mackin gave up a run in the bottom of the first but then went into shutdown mode for three innings, keeping her team in it. The Timberwolves scratched across one more in the bottom of the fifth, but could only manage those two runs on just three hits against the Hilander hurler, who struck out six.

“She started off a little slow, but she went stronger as the game went on,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “She pitched well. It was a pitchers’ duel for both teams; both teams pitched well. We just couldn’t get the timely hits.”

For most of the night, the Hilanders struggled to even get untimely hits. Heritage’s Makenzie Misner baffled her guests all game long, striking out 11.

Gracelyn Sessions hit a double and Mady Wood and Lexi Grumbois both had singles, but that was all for the Kelso offense, save for one hit batter.

The Hilanders loaded the bases with one out in the top of the third, but Mackin lined into an inning-ending double play. In the fifth, Kelso put two runners on with no outs, before Misner worked out the jam with three quick outs, then proceeded to retire the next six Hilanders in order to end the game.

Kelso (3-7) was scheduled to host Mountain View on Wednesday before welcoming Castle Rock to Tam O’Shanter Park on Thursday.

